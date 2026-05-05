Laptop Vs Desktop PC: Which Is Better For Gaming?

The laptop-versus-desktop PC argument for gaming isn't an easy win once you begin to shed everything past the beat-for-beat performance argument. Which is better for gaming? It's always going to be the desktop PC. With conversations around portability and other laptop talking points not part of this article, there's no question about it: the full hardware will always best the cut-down fare that's found in gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops have certainly come a long way since companies began trying to cram in heavy-hitting parts in the tiny space. 2000s models were these gargantuan machines, with a huge price tag to boot. What we have now is a far cry from what gaming laptops used to be, but the devices on shelves are still lagging behind their desktop counterparts.

This is partly because hardware inside many gaming laptops is a cut-down variation of their desktop counterpart. If you see a laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 9 and Nvidia RTX 5080, it's not going to benchmark the same as the hardware on a desktop. Manufacturers have to cut down the laptop components, even if they're still overpowered, to keep things cool and to fit inside the laptop shell. Otherwise, the system could start throttling itself to avoid damage mid-match, which is the worst thing that could happen to a PC player.