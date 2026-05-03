One Of Steven Spielberg's First Sci-Fi Hits Inspired A Top 10 Hit Soft Rock Song

Steven Spielberg's classic sci-fi fantasy "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (which was banned in Scandinavia), has served as inspiration for many movies and TV shows that came after, from "Stand by Me" to "The Iron Giant" to "Super 8," and of course, "Stranger Things." It was a major influence on the genre, but fans may not be aware that pop-rock legend Neil Diamond was so moved by the film that he actually based an entire song on it.

According to Rolling Stones Magazine, after attending a screening in New York in 1982 with fellow songwriter Carol Bayer Sager and her then-husband Burt Bacharach, the trio headed straight to Diamond's apartment to write the song, "Heartlight," directly inspired by the movie's plot. Although Diamond's lyrics don't mention any character by name and stay rather vague about the story, it's blatantly obvious to anyone who's seen the film that it's about the relationship between Henry Thomas' Elliott and E.T. Verses like, "I just made a friend, A friend is someone you need, But now that he had to go away, I still feel the words that he might say" and "Turn on your heartlight, In the middle of a young boy's dream, Don't wake me up too soon, Gonna take a ride across the moon" couldn't be more on the nose.

Still, credit where it's due, it's a pretty neat tune that even climbed into the top 10 of Billboard's Top 100 list in 1982, peaking at fifth place. However, Diamonds and his songwriter peers had a literal price to pay for the hit.