5 Gripping Hulu Miniseries You Can Finish In One Weekend

Being one of the more popular streaming options, there's plenty worth checking out on Hulu. However, you may not always have time to start a multi-season series — yet a movie isn't enough to fill your available time. A good miniseries can serve as a nice in-between, and Hulu has the goods to glue you to the couch over a lazy weekend. Even if it's something obscure like a Dave Franco and Alison Brie horror movie, we know what to look for when it comes to entertainment.

From semi-autobiographical stories about Hollywood elites to a therapist trying to enter the psyche of a killer, we tried to go with an eclectic mix of genres to provide a little something for everybody. You won't have to wait for a second season to see how these stories end, and each of them can be finished over the course of a weekend. While we went with some of our Hulu favorites, we also based this list on Rotten Tomatoes scores, so you'll know both critics and audiences approve.

We're not saying you absolutely have to finish these shows in a weekend, but you certainly can if you want to. However, if you're planning a deep dive, remember that taking breaks to stretch can treat the body right. If you're in need of more streaming options, worry not, cause we still have you covered. For example, you could always check out these Hulu shows with perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes.