5 Gripping Hulu Miniseries You Can Finish In One Weekend
Being one of the more popular streaming options, there's plenty worth checking out on Hulu. However, you may not always have time to start a multi-season series — yet a movie isn't enough to fill your available time. A good miniseries can serve as a nice in-between, and Hulu has the goods to glue you to the couch over a lazy weekend. Even if it's something obscure like a Dave Franco and Alison Brie horror movie, we know what to look for when it comes to entertainment.
From semi-autobiographical stories about Hollywood elites to a therapist trying to enter the psyche of a killer, we tried to go with an eclectic mix of genres to provide a little something for everybody. You won't have to wait for a second season to see how these stories end, and each of them can be finished over the course of a weekend. While we went with some of our Hulu favorites, we also based this list on Rotten Tomatoes scores, so you'll know both critics and audiences approve.
We're not saying you absolutely have to finish these shows in a weekend, but you certainly can if you want to. However, if you're planning a deep dive, remember that taking breaks to stretch can treat the body right. If you're in need of more streaming options, worry not, cause we still have you covered. For example, you could always check out these Hulu shows with perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
Devs - 2020
We're fans of writer-producer-director Alex Garland. Along with blockbusters like "28 Days Later" and one of our favorite movies about AI, we were stoked to learn he created a series starring "Parks and Recreation" alum Nick Offerman that's right in our nerdy little wheelhouse. Holding 14 award nominations (including four Primetime Emmy nods), this drama has eight episodes that run about an hour, allowing you to finish the series in no time flat.
"Devs" follows the story of Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a computer engineer working for the Silicon Valley company Amaya. After the mysterious passing of her boyfriend, Sergei (Karl Glusman), Lily begins an investigation that leads her to Amaya's CEO, Forest (Offerman), Discovering a secret division within the company known as Devs, Lily ends up in the middle of a conspiracy that could greatly alter the course of the world. Along with Mizuno and Offerman, "Devs" also stars Jin Ha and Cailee Spaeny, among others.
Interestingly, "Devs" was one of FX on Hulu's most watched series in 2021, until it was usurped by the series "A Teacher." Garland also planned for it to be a miniseries, despite the semi-ambiguous ending. On Rotten Tomatoes, the limited series holds an 82% Tomatometer and a 77% Popcornmeter score. In a review for Concrete Playground, critic Sarah Ward states that "Devs" "does what all the very best sci-fi stories do: tackle big existential questions and intimate everyday emotions in tandem, all while asking 'what if?'"
Catch-22 - 2019
Studio adaptations of literature can always be spotty, but even something like a mind-bending sci-fi movie based on a classic short story is certainly going to grab our attention. If it's based on a written work, it's going to get us to take a look, and fortunately Hulu's six-episode series "Catch-22" is worth the time. Nominated for 20 awards including two Primetime Emmys, episodes only run for about 40 minutes, making this somewhat breezy for binging. Darkly humored yet still packed with action and drama, some familiar celebrity names may keep you glued to the screen.
Based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Joseph Heller, "Catch-22" follows the story of World War II bombardier Captain John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott). Frustrated by the number of missions he must finish to complete his service, the young serviceman finds himself in quite the predicament as he attempts to skirt his duties. Along with Abbott, "Catch-22" also stars George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, and others.
Critic Euan Ferhuson writes for The Guardian that "Catch-22" is "Half anti-war paean, half mighty roar against gung-ho lying idiocy, it's as powerful as it was all those years ago. And genuinely, if pathetically, funny in its mightier moments." Critics and audiences seem to agree on this one, with the series holding an 82% Tomatometer and a 77% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes.
High Fidelity - 2020
Astute movie goers are likely familiar with 2000's "High Fidelity" romance-comedy film starring John Cusack, Jack Black, and Lisa Bonet, based on a 1995 book of the same name by author Nick Hornby. However, you don't need to have seen it to enjoy Hulu's modern twist on the novel starring Zoë Kravitz though it may be fun to compare the two. With 10 episodes running in the neighborhood of 30 minutes, a second season was intended, but the series does end rather conclusively.
The 2020 series focuses on Rob (Kravitz), a record shop owner in a Brooklyn neighborhood that's quickly gentrifying. Obsessed with pop culture and devising her own top-five lists (which sounds a little familiar), Rob reflects on her old relationships through a musical perspective. At the same time, she opines for her real true love. Along with Kravitz, "High Fidelity" also stars Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes, among others.
With two award wins and five nominations under its belt, including writer ET. Feigenbaum and Kravitz securing a win for Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series at the 2020 Black Reel Awards for Television, the show holds a 86% Tomatometer and a 79% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. In a review for Film Inquiry, critic Reyzando Nawara states that "'High Fidelity" gives a whole new meaning to Hornby's novel while honoring it at the same time." You can stream this one alongside an underrated Kristen Stewart sci-fi horror movie.
Fosse/Verdon - 2019
As an actor, Sam Rockwell stays on our radar. Whether we're checking him out in Apple TV's "Argylle" or watching him lead a 2026 sci-fi flick you definitely need to keep on your radar, the Oscar-winning actor keeps us entertained. Starring in a miniseries that's perfect for this list, "Fosse/Verde's" eight episodes typically run for around an hour, and its biographical story of two screen icons can get you in the mood for the Hollywood of yesteryear.
Based on the 2013 biography "Fosse" by writer Sam Wasson, Hulu's ”Fosse/Verdon" chronicles the relationship between dancer/director Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and dancer/actress Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Covering five decades of their careers and lives, the series explores both their creative and romantic endeavors. Working together, the chemistry of the two allows them to create epic musicals despite it potentially coming at a fantastic price. Along with Rockwell and Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" also stars Margaret Qualley, Norbert Leo Butz, and Aya Cash, among others.
Along with Williams nabbing a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, the miniseries overall has 18 award wins and 52 nominations. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Fosse/Verdon" holds a 80% Tomatometer and an 83% Popcornmeter score. In a review for Den of Geek, critic Alec Bojalad states that "While the slick editing and story presentation is perhaps the real star, Rockwell and Williams are predictably pitch perfect as well."
The Patient - 2022
It's easy to think of actor Stever Carell as simply a funnyman, but he's proven on more than one occasion he can be multi-faceted. Sure, his role as Michael Scott earned plenty of spots on our list of all-time favorite "The Office" quotes, but Hulu's 2022 miniseries "The Patient" shows what he's capable of. With just 10 episodes hovering around 30 minutes each, this may be one to watch with a friend.
Within "The Patient," Carell plays Alan Strauss, a therapist who's taken on serial killer Sam Forner (Domhnall Gleeson) as a patient. Unfortunately for Strauss, the killer has the unusual request of demanding the therapist help quell his murderous desires. To worsen matters, Strauss is put into isolation, where his own intrusive thoughts about his broken family begin to take over. In the end, Strauss must not only confront the mind of a killer, but his own troubles, as well. Along with Carell and Gleeson, "The Patient" also stars Andrew Leeds, Laura Niemi, and Linda Emond, among others.
Nominated for 10 awards, including Carell getting the nomination for a 2023 Peabody Award in Entertainment, this miniseries has an 89% Tomatometer and a 68% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. Writing for IGN Movies, critic Matt Fowler states that "'The Patient' is careful, meticulous, and malicious, but never so much that it pushes us away. It takes a premise that could elicit eye rolls and instead cooks up something grounded, menacing, and meaningful."