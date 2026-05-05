PlayStation's 5 Weirdest Controller Ideas Ever

It's no secret that we love the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. We think it's the best gaming controller currently on the market. The controller is sleek, comfortable, and many developers sneak in additional functionalities, such as sounds that play through the DualSense's speaker. The controller is the culmination of five generations worth of advancement and weird ideas.

Throughout its life, the PlayStation has been home to (or the inspiration for) some strange controller designs. Remember when Capcom partnered with Nubytech to create a novel chainsaw-shaped controller (complete with sound-activating ripcord) to celebrate the release of "Resident Evil 4?" Or when Capcom collaborated with Hori to manufacture a katana-shaped controller to go with "Onimusha 3: Demon Siege?" Fun times. But these are nothing compared to Sony's weirdest controller ideas. The company has manufactured and even toyed around with strange controller concepts that make playing a game with a toy chainsaw sound positively banal.

Here are some of Sony's weirdest controller concepts. For this article we will only cover controllers that were (or would've been) first-party products, so no UltraRacer PS1 or Wu-Tang Shaolin Style controllers here.