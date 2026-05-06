Aircraft Carrier Power Explained: Why New Ships Need Giant Generators

The main reason that modern reactors/generators have to be so huge, and pump out so much energy, is that the demands of a modern carrier are so much steeper than older ships. As you can imagine from a vessel housing between 60 and 90 aircraft and carrying more than 4,000 people, even older carriers required absolutely massive amounts of power. That demand for energy has continued to increase with the incorporation of modern technology and weaponry.

Take the electromagnetic aircraft launch systems (EMALS), for instance. It's the catapult system that allows aircraft like fighter jets to launch from the deck of a carrier despite the short runway. Where old versions used high-pressure steam, EMALS use electromagnetic force generated by a linear electric motor stretched out along the flight deck. EMALS allow for much finer control over aircraft speed and acceleration than their predecessors (meaning less structural stress on aircraft), and eliminate the need for the large mechanical braking systems used in steam systems. However, as you've probably gathered, they also use significantly more power than steam alternatives, up to triple the voltage.

EMALS are just the tip of the iceberg. Modern carriers also need to provide power to highly advanced sensor and radar arrays, weapons elevators, and an advanced arresting system to help "catch" returning aircraft without damaging them. There are also more mundane concerns, like lighting, HVAC, and desalination. In the latest generation Ford-class carriers, energy is also required to power futuristic directed-energy weapons, like prototype solid-state lasers for disabling or destroying hostile drones. It's easy to see why these cutting edge carriers require massive reactors with compartments on the scale of small buildings.