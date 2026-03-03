Resupplying A Navy Aircraft Carrier At Sea Is Incredibly Dangerous - Here's Why

Aircraft carriers are some of the biggest seafaring vessels in the U.S. Navy's arsenal. They're so prodigiously huge — and require so much power — that refueling can take years in drydock. However, on the flipside, carriers can stay at sea for years on end, but still require supplies such as food, water, and ammunition to maintain their crews. And unlike delivering a pizza to a military base, resupplying aircraft carriers is a dangerous task that can threaten life and limb.

In order to transfer fresh batches of supplies and fuel, a supply ship and carrier must maintain a distance of up to 300 feet and secure a wire highline that can carry a fuel hose and cargo via the Standard Tensioned Replenishment Alongside Method (STREAM). Ram-tensioner devices automatically maintain constant tension, but the main problem comes down to physics. Both vessels weigh tens to hundreds of tons and must maintain the same speed and trajectory. Any ship moving within close proximity to another creates hydrodynamic interaction, which in this case produces a suction effect between the ships. If the helmspersons don't adjust accordingly, steering so much as one degree off perfect parallelity can cause the vessels to slam into one another.

While these vessels include an emergency breakaway system to avoid such scenarios, accidents can happen. While not an aircraft carrier, earlier this year, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS Truxtun, collided with the USNS Supply (no, seriously, that's its name). Only two crewmembers were injured, but it was enough to get the Truxtun's captain, former Commander James Koffi, fired. As destroyers are 1/10th the size of carriers, imagine how much worse the damage could've been.