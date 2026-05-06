5 Of The Best Vertical Monitors For Your PC Setup

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Vertical monitors have seen a steep rise in popularity in recent times. And that makes perfect sense once you consider the benefits of using a monitor in a vertical alignment. They are not only good for working with documents, scrolling through web pages, or running communication apps such as Discord or Slack, but also for editing Reels or other vertical video formats. Moreover, mobile UX designers can more accurately preview the final layout of what they're building.

Of course, vertical monitors are also widely popular as a secondary display in gaming PC setups. Gamers often use one on the side to keep a cheat sheet, map, Discord, or livestream chat open while playing. While you can technically use a VESA mount to turn almost any compatible monitor into a vertical monitor, it is far more convenient to opt for a monitor with built-in pivot adjustment up to 90 degrees, ideally in both directions.

That said, given that even the best monitors in the industry do not openly advertise themselves as vertical monitors, it can be difficult to single out the right one for your specific needs. To help you out, we've done the hard yards, looked through dozens of options and narrowed it down to the five best choices across a wide range of budgets.