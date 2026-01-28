3 Clever Uses For Your Monitor's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A monitor is obviously useful for viewing what you're actually doing on a computer, but it's worth knowing that it can have capabilities that extend beyond just being a visual output device. Just like a router has USB ports that can be a game changer for your home entertainment setup, a monitor can have USB ports that can add additional elements and features for your computer.

There are plenty of items that allow you to go beyond just connecting a keyboard or mouse to your display. If you have an interest in taking advantage of the USB ports on your monitor, then the following items on this list can greatly expand its capabilities, including helping make your desk look a bit cooler. Along with some additional criteria, we searched Amazon for some of the best-rated and highly reviewed products to make sure you're getting the most value for your money while getting a product that actually serves a purpose.

Before considering or purchasing anything from this list, be sure to do some research about any monitor you have an interest in connecting peripherals to. Not all monitors are equal, and there's a chance you may need to connect a USB-B cable from your monitor to your computer to properly take advantage of the display's USB ports — though this doesn't apply to USB-C monitors. There's more information about what the USB ports on your monitor are for, but researching your specific model can be a big help in determining its capabilities and requirements.