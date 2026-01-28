3 Clever Uses For Your Monitor's USB Ports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A monitor is obviously useful for viewing what you're actually doing on a computer, but it's worth knowing that it can have capabilities that extend beyond just being a visual output device. Just like a router has USB ports that can be a game changer for your home entertainment setup, a monitor can have USB ports that can add additional elements and features for your computer.
There are plenty of items that allow you to go beyond just connecting a keyboard or mouse to your display. If you have an interest in taking advantage of the USB ports on your monitor, then the following items on this list can greatly expand its capabilities, including helping make your desk look a bit cooler. Along with some additional criteria, we searched Amazon for some of the best-rated and highly reviewed products to make sure you're getting the most value for your money while getting a product that actually serves a purpose.
Before considering or purchasing anything from this list, be sure to do some research about any monitor you have an interest in connecting peripherals to. Not all monitors are equal, and there's a chance you may need to connect a USB-B cable from your monitor to your computer to properly take advantage of the display's USB ports — though this doesn't apply to USB-C monitors. There's more information about what the USB ports on your monitor are for, but researching your specific model can be a big help in determining its capabilities and requirements.
Acer 4-Port USB Hub
Although there can be downsides to using a USB hub, they're good for when you need additional USB or other peripheral connections. The cool thing about Acer's 2-foot USB Hub, selling for $9.87, is that the company offers a multitude of options. While the current price is a deal shaving 34% off the typical $14.99 cost at the time of this writing, the company also offers USB-C connection options, as well as 0.7-feet, 2-feet and 4-feet size options — each with its own price.
In addition to the four USB-A 3.0 ports, the device offers 5 Gbps data transfer speeds, which can quicken the process of moving larger media. The USB hub also features a portable design, and the device's GL3510 chip helps keep everything cool while helping support plug-and-play compatibility. However, those that select the USB-A version should be aware that the USB-C port with a 5V label is not used for transferring data or device charging — it is there to provide power, speed, and stability while transferring files from a hard drive.
This hub is a bestseller in the USB Hubs category on Amazon, and has over 13,000 reviews at the time of writing. Customers appreciate the device for its reliability, simplicity, and build quality. However, some users do report experiencing connectivity issues. Just make sure you're not using the USB hub incorrectly.
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD
One way to get some additional mileage out of the USB ports on your monitor is through additional storage. This can be a small, external flash drive, or even an entire disc-based hard drive — so you may want to consider what will suit your needs. However, the Seagate Portable 2TB External HD for $79.99 offers a sizable amount of storage with solid reviews, and the company even offers sizes up to 28TB for $499.99.
Compatible with both Windows and Mac, this 2TB hard drive can have up to 130 MB/s data transfer speeds and 120 MB/s read speeds. Working with both USB 3.0 and 2.0, the drive connects to a USB-A port and includes an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable. Once connected, no additional software is required, though there is optional software that comes with the drive. Seagate also has additional tools for creating backups, performing diagnostics, and more, directly on its website.
With over 10,000 units bought in the last month at the time of this writing, the Seagate Portable Drive also gets Amazon's Choice seal of approval and holds a 4.6-star rating with almost 270,000 reviews. Customers give the drive high marks for its sturdy design, reliability, and good transfer speeds. However, multiple customers do note that the drive often makes loud sounds while being accessed. Additional storage can be rather handy, but remember that there are still things you can do with an old hard drive if you have one lying around.
ABCidy RGB Under Monitor Light Bar
Additional storage and ports can be incredibly useful, but there are also ways to have a bit of fun with the USB capabilities of a monitor as well. What makes the RGB Under Monitor Light Bar from ABCidy an interesting choice is that it has two different light options: a single RGB bar that's currently on sale for $13.99 (typically $17.99), or they also offer a 2-in-1 Gaming Light for $23.99, which is also on sale for less than its typical $29.99 price. It can be a good, cheap USB gadget that adds style to your desk.
The 12.5-inch ABCidy Under Monitor Light Bar offers over 351 dynamic color modes or 15 static color options, which the company suggests can be used to set a variety of moods and tones for different situations. This includes eight different brightness levels, as well as eight different speeds for controlling the output of the lights. It connects via USB-A, and also comes with a remote control that works up to 26.3-feet away from the light bar.
Along with being labelled Amazon's Choice, the ABCidy Light Bar holds a 4.3-star rating with over 1,220 reviews. Customers who bought the product appreciate the easy installation, brightness of the lights, and its capabilities for remembering settings while powered off. Looking at a negative, several reviews mention the light quitting on them, sometimes within weeks of purchasing. However, at least one customer was able to get a refund from the company.
How we determined these products
Several factors came into play while determining the items on this list. With the internet being an endless sea of products, it can be difficult finding items that are actually worth the money. That's why when we composed the list, we not only looked for items that were rated 4 stars or better on Amazon, but we also made sure that each item had thousands of actual customer reviews. We also made sure to highlight items that either had the Amazon's Choice seal-of-approval or were highly ranked within one of its shopping subcategories. Bonus points were also given if an item was on sale or had a solid number of recent purchases from customers. We also made sure to look at both the positives and negatives of each device to give you a better sense of what others have said about the product.