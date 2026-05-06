What Is The 3-2-1-1-0 Rule For Your PC Data Backups?

To understand the 3-2-1-1-0 rule, it's important to first look at the 3-2-1 backup strategy. The numbers refer to specific actions a user should take when considering backing up their data. "3," the first number in the sequence, is the number of data copies you should consider. This includes the data on the PC you're actively using. In addition to that copy, you should have two more copies.

The second number in the original sequence is "2," and refers to backing up the data to two types of media. You can use any good cloud service and an SSD. Or you can back up data to an HDD and an SSD, in case you're worried about the latter's life expectancy. You can use more than two types of media for backups if you have access to them. The "1" in the original 3-2-1 rule advises users to keep one copy of the data offsite. If you have a cloud backup, that counts. Alternatively, you can place an external drive in a different location than your home.

The second "1" and the "0" in the 3-2-1-1-0 rule also take care of more sophisticated ransomware attacks and vulnerabilities of the public cloud. Hackers may go after backup devices connected to the PC as part of a ransomware attack. The second "1" in the 3-2-1-1-0 sequence says that users should keep at least one backup offline, so it can't be accessed by attackers. The "0" is a crucial addition to the rule, and, in retrospect, it is something that should have been part of the original recommendation. It stands for zero errors. You should ensure that the backups are in good condition and can be used to restore data immediately if needed.