What Is The 3-2-1-1-0 Rule For Your PC Data Backups?
The security of one's personal data is increasingly important in a world where sophisticated hackers use all sorts of tactics to steal login information and money from unsuspecting users. While you can use theft protection features, the theft of a phone could result in a temporary loss of precious data, assuming a backup is available. Add ransomware attacks, which can lock personal data on a PC until a ransom is paid, and the use of advanced AI in phishing scams, and you'll quickly realize why it's more important than ever to back up all your data, not just your handset. But backing up your PC to an external hard drive or SSD regularly might not be enough to safeguard your information in case of hacks, device damage, or device theft or loss. For added peace of mind, you should employ the 3-2-1-1-0 rule for backing up your information, which is an upgraded version of the 3-2-1 recommendation.
These methods are designed to make sure that an organization or individual backs up their data in more than one place, including an offline, remote location and ensuring that the backups are in good condition. In other words, these methods add a few redundancies to prevent unexpected scenarios that go beyond a hacker tampering with one's computer, a lost phone, or a natural disaster that might destroy a computer or storage.
The 3-2-1-1-0 rule explained
To understand the 3-2-1-1-0 rule, it's important to first look at the 3-2-1 backup strategy. The numbers refer to specific actions a user should take when considering backing up their data. "3," the first number in the sequence, is the number of data copies you should consider. This includes the data on the PC you're actively using. In addition to that copy, you should have two more copies.
The second number in the original sequence is "2," and refers to backing up the data to two types of media. You can use any good cloud service and an SSD. Or you can back up data to an HDD and an SSD, in case you're worried about the latter's life expectancy. You can use more than two types of media for backups if you have access to them. The "1" in the original 3-2-1 rule advises users to keep one copy of the data offsite. If you have a cloud backup, that counts. Alternatively, you can place an external drive in a different location than your home.
The second "1" and the "0" in the 3-2-1-1-0 rule also take care of more sophisticated ransomware attacks and vulnerabilities of the public cloud. Hackers may go after backup devices connected to the PC as part of a ransomware attack. The second "1" in the 3-2-1-1-0 sequence says that users should keep at least one backup offline, so it can't be accessed by attackers. The "0" is a crucial addition to the rule, and, in retrospect, it is something that should have been part of the original recommendation. It stands for zero errors. You should ensure that the backups are in good condition and can be used to restore data immediately if needed.
How to implement the 3-2-1-1-0 rule
Backing up your data with the 3-2-1-1-0 rule may sound complicated and expensive, but it doesn't have to be. You should consider three data repositories, including the PC you're using. The second one can be a cloud backup from a trusted service that offers strong security and enough storage space to accommodate your needs. The third can be an external drive that you connect to the computer. You can make additional copies if you have any old drives that you want to repurpose.
Combining cloud storage with an SSD or HDD also satisfies the "2" rule: You're using two different media types to reduce the risk of both backup copies being similarly compromised. The first "1" is also satisfied if you keep one copy of the backup in the cloud. If you want only physical copies, you can consider a second location for one of them, like your parents' house or a safe deposit box. However, this may not be convenient, as you will want to perform frequent data backups.
For the second "1" in the 3-2-1-1-0 rule, you should consider backing up data to one of your drives after disconnecting the computer from the internet. That way, you'll be able to move data to the drive without worrying about attacks. Make sure to run a malware check and verify that no third party can control your device before backing up data. Finally, the "0" in the sequence may turn out to be the most work-intensive one. You'll need to routinely check the data in the cloud and local drive backups and ensure they are accessible. You may want to perform mock restores from time to time to see if the backups work as intended.