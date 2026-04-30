This Action-Packed Netflix Series Is A Remake Of A Classic Denzel Washington Movie

One of the century's most beloved action heroes is getting a reprisal. This time in a star-studded Netflix series sure to delight loyal fans and newcomers alike. Debuting on April 30, 2026, "Man on Fire" follows U.S. special forces agent John Creasy as he reaps vengeance upon a band of terrorists targeting a friend's rebellious teenage daughter. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the seven-episode miniseries is a gritty thrill ride that rockets viewers down the labyrinthine streets of Rio de Janeiro's criminal underbelly.

The series is the latest adaptation of novelist A.J. Quinnell's best-selling novel and a remake of Tony Scott's 2004 cult classic starring Denzel Washington. Like its big-screen forebearer, Netflix's remake takes creative liberties with its source material, expanding the Creasy character and transplanting his arc within an exciting locale. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, creator Kyle Killen assured fans that Netflix's show is anything but fanservice, stating, "we're not trying to copy anything. What the film does do is set a bar. There was something unique about the visual language and the way that all came together. That gave us license to try and find our own."

Filling Denzel Washington's shoes is a tall task, but Abdul-Mateen is no stranger to the demands of high-octane action franchises and their devoted fanbases. Previously starring in adaptations of "Watchmen," "Aquaman," "The Matrix Resurrections," and Marvel's "Wonder Man," Abdul-Mateen has built a career on surpassing sky-high expectations. Of course, Washington poses a unique challenge. As the actor told Rolling Stone, "Denzel's Creasy — oh, man, I want to be him. He just makes it so cool. . . I said, 'Look, if I'm gonna do it, there's no reason trying to compete with that ghost." As such, Netflix's soon-to-be hit series may be his most audacious yet.