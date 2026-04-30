This Action-Packed Netflix Series Is A Remake Of A Classic Denzel Washington Movie
One of the century's most beloved action heroes is getting a reprisal. This time in a star-studded Netflix series sure to delight loyal fans and newcomers alike. Debuting on April 30, 2026, "Man on Fire" follows U.S. special forces agent John Creasy as he reaps vengeance upon a band of terrorists targeting a friend's rebellious teenage daughter. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the seven-episode miniseries is a gritty thrill ride that rockets viewers down the labyrinthine streets of Rio de Janeiro's criminal underbelly.
The series is the latest adaptation of novelist A.J. Quinnell's best-selling novel and a remake of Tony Scott's 2004 cult classic starring Denzel Washington. Like its big-screen forebearer, Netflix's remake takes creative liberties with its source material, expanding the Creasy character and transplanting his arc within an exciting locale. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, creator Kyle Killen assured fans that Netflix's show is anything but fanservice, stating, "we're not trying to copy anything. What the film does do is set a bar. There was something unique about the visual language and the way that all came together. That gave us license to try and find our own."
Filling Denzel Washington's shoes is a tall task, but Abdul-Mateen is no stranger to the demands of high-octane action franchises and their devoted fanbases. Previously starring in adaptations of "Watchmen," "Aquaman," "The Matrix Resurrections," and Marvel's "Wonder Man," Abdul-Mateen has built a career on surpassing sky-high expectations. Of course, Washington poses a unique challenge. As the actor told Rolling Stone, "Denzel's Creasy — oh, man, I want to be him. He just makes it so cool. . . I said, 'Look, if I'm gonna do it, there's no reason trying to compete with that ghost." As such, Netflix's soon-to-be hit series may be his most audacious yet.
A unique remake
Teenage boys, nostalgic millennials, and Denzel-stans alike are protective of Tony Scott's "Man on Fire." Although initially panned by critics, the film has collected a cult following over the years for its auteur visuals, heart-wrenching redemption arc, and quintessential Denzel Washington performance. Understandably, remaking the 2004 hit might elicit skepticism. Even Abdul-Mateen admits "there was a responsible level of trepidation" in retelling the beloved film. But fans are likely to delight, rather than despair, in the expanded narrative.
Netflix's "Man on Fire" finds Abdul-Mateen's John Creasy lower than the grave. In the wake of an unsuccessful suicide attempt, the alcoholic special agent is recruited to join an anti-terrorism task force in Rio de Janeiro by his longtime friend Paul Rayburn. Played by Bobby Cannavale, whose latest Oscar-nominated film Blue Moon is also on Netflix, the quick-witted Rayburn is a sort of foil to Creasy, one that, on the surface, hopes to pull him out of his troubles and towards redemption. But when terrorists target Rayburn's daughter Poe, portrayed by Billie Boullet, Creasy is forced to reckon with both his past and a conspiracy beyond his pay grade. Rounding out the cast is Alice Braga as Valeria Melo, a gang-adjacent driver, and Scoot McNairy as the manipulative CIA agent Henry Tappan.
While this story may seem familiar, interviews with the show's creators reveal that the series differs widely from its film predecessors. The series is more rooted in the source material than its film predecessors, with its extended runtime allowing it to incorporate both "Man on Fire" and its follow-up, "The Perfect Kill." In an interview with Screen Rant, Director Steven Caple Jr. teased that the show may be in line for additional seasons. Given that Quinnell wrote five Creasy novels, they'll likely have plenty of material.
Becoming John Creasy
Quinnell's series is a quintessential example of how mood and character are often more compelling than any heart-stopping twist. In each of its three screen interpretations, directors have taken liberties with the book's plot, changing its setting, antagonists, even Creasy's name. One constant across its permutations, however, is Creasy's troubled character. This was certainly true in Tony Scott's 2004 film, in which Washington's stereotypical bravado and fire-and-brimstone glare deliver more narrative punch than its scattered script should allow. In every previous iteration, "Man on Fire" is more compelling as a character study than an action thriller, and Netflix's rendition appears to be no different.
In an interview with the L.A. Times, Abdul-Mateen compares his character to tortured Shakespearean protagonists like Othello and Hamlet, a good sign given his predecessor's proclivity for characters like Macbeth. Abdul-Mateen, for his part, describes Creasy as "incredibly hurt, human and broken." According to the star, the complexity of Creasy's character was the driving force behind his performance, telling the L.A. Times, "Getting an opportunity to give my take on a great character helps a lot to push me out of the shadows of that large ghost that could otherwise be hanging over the project."
Fans of Abdul-Mateen's comedic performance as actor-turned-superhero Simon Williams are likely to marvel at the actor's transformation, as his portrayal of John Creasy is a return to the brooding persona that won him a 2020 Emmy for "Watchmen." And although the series provides plenty of thrills, Creasy's character remains front and center. As Abdul-Mateen told The Playlist's "Bingeworthy" podcast, "The emotionality of the circumstance always comes before the action. If I'm gonna throw this punch, why throw a right instead of a left?" To find out which Abdul-Mateen chooses, tune into Netflix on April 30.