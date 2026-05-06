Will A 100W Charger Destroy Your iPhone's Battery?

Let's cut straight to the chase – charging your iPhone with a 100W charger won't destroy its battery. However, it's important to use a certified accessory to ensure everything works appropriately. Besides that, using a 100W charger will not magically charge your iPhone at that power. Unlike some Chinese phones that have the fastest charging smartphone batteries of all time, the latest iPhone 17 Pro supports up to 40W of power, which means that the device will only use up to 40W to charge.

On several support pages, Apple says there's no issue in using a more powerful charger. As a matter of fact, as long as you're using a power adapter that complies with the USB-C standard and an equally good cable, like the one that comes with the iPhone, you're good to go. Since Apple provides a 140W power adapter with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the brand says the adapter can fast-charge an iPhone, it's safe to say that a 100W charger, even from a different brand, won't destroy the phone's battery.