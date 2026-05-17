5 Password Myths You Should Stop Believing Immediately

In the digital age, it's not uncommon to have multiple online accounts. Each one of these has multiple barriers designed to prevent hackers from gaining unauthorized access and stealing your personal and financial information, then using that information to commit fraud and other cyber crimes. Of these barriers, passwords remain one of the most important protections, often serving as the primary defense. Even with how important passwords are, though, myths about them have become so prevalent that those who believe them are essentially sitting ducks for determined hackers.

For example, you may have heard someone say that you need to change your passwords regularly. Many online accounts, especially from financial services or work, even force you to do it every couple of months. Some think passwords are irrelevant these days, while others say that less important accounts can safely use the same credentials. You might have even been told that you need to keep passwords short and complex, and that you should never write down your passwords.

But what if we told you that all these are myths? The sooner you stop believing them, the better your online security will be, because a hacked account can lead to serious losses that you cannot recover from, at least not easily or quickly, including credibility and maybe even thousands of dollars.