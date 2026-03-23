Your Phone's SIM Card Isn't Safe Until You Do This

The exact process for setting up a SIM lock PIN can vary depending on your specific phone, but this option is available in many phones' Settings apps. Be aware that if you forget your SIM PIN and guess it incorrectly three times, you will be locked out and your phone carrier will need to intervene. For this reason, you may also want to check if your carrier has a default SIM PIN before enabling one on your phone.

Setting up a SIM PIN on an Android could make your phone especially protected in the coming years, as Android is getting rid of physical SIM cards and opting for eSIMs for better security. On a Samsung smartphone, start by opening Settings. Open the "Lock Screen and Security" tab and then select "Other Security Settings." You should see an option to set up a SIM card lock. When you click on that, you will be asked to create a four-digit PIN. It can be changed or deactivated later if you so choose. Depending on your device's manufacturer, these sections of your Settings app may have slightly different names such as "Security & Privacy."

If you have an iPhone, go to Settings. Open the Cellular tab and press "SIM PIN." Flip the switch that appears and then enter a PIN when prompted. You may need to enter your carrier's default SIM PIN before changing it to a personalized alternative. Just like with Androids, you can come back to this page later and change or turn off the PIN as you see fit.