This Popular Google App Just Turned 20 Years Old

Back when it debuted in 2006, Google Translate didn't have access to the sophisticated neural networks that power it today. Instead, it relied on a process called Statistical Machine Translation (SMT). It was a brute force process that analyzed millions of documents from the United Nations and the European Union to uncover patterns in language. If it found a phrase that appeared in multiple languages it took note of the correlation, a methodology that often led to clunky, over-literal translations that had little in common with natural speech.

A massive architectural shift occurred a decade later with the introduction of Google Neural Machine Translation (GNMT). This marked the move away from translating a sentence word by word to analyzing an entire sentence for syntax and context. It allowed this service to incorporate more nuance into its translations, leading to more natural interpretations.

Another important milestone was Google's acquisition of Word Lens in 2014. Word Lens allows translation to perform real-time, visual translations through the camera. It's the technology that lets you center an image of a label in another language in your camera and instantly see its content translated into your language of choice.

Through all of these improvements, the Google Translate library has grown exponentially. What began with two languages, Arabic and English, now spans almost 250 languages and more than 60,000 potential language pairs, including many regional dialects and indigenous languages.