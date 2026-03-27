iPhone Finally Gets Google's Game-Changing Real-Time Headphone Translations

This isn't the first time iPhone users have been able to use live translation with their headphones. Apple previously launched a live translation feature via AirPods on iPhone in late 2025. However, it mandated using a pair of AirPods along with an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. This means anyone who has invested in another pair of headphones wouldn't be able to take full advantage of that functionality.

This is where Google stands out against Apple's offering. Google's real-time translation feature doesn't require any specific brand of headphones, nor does it require any specific phone model. Of course, there are always caveats. One of the big positives for Apple's version is that it supports on-device translations, which means your data never leaves your iPhone. Google's version, however, is not handled this way on the iPhone, which means your data has to be uploaded to the cloud and then processed. As such, users who prefer more privacy will likely want to rely on Apple's version of the feature.