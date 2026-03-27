iPhone Finally Gets Google's Game-Changing Real-Time Headphone Translations
Back in December, Google launched a new set of features to Google Translate, including an AI-powered real-time translation feature that lets you perform live speech-to-speech translations using any pair of wireless headphones. This was an upgrade to Google Translate's real-time conversation feature, which arrived on smartphones in August 2025. Now, several months later, the Google Translate feature is finally coming to iPhone users around the world — free of cost.
Google shared that Live Translate with headphones has officially arrived for the Apple ecosystem, alongside a massive expansion that brings the feature to even more countries around the world. This includes Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Thailand. This makes the service capable of translating more than 70 languages. It's super easy to use, and all you need to do is connect a pair of wireless headphones to start using Google's real-time translation feature in the app.
A more accessible alternative to Apple's live translations
This isn't the first time iPhone users have been able to use live translation with their headphones. Apple previously launched a live translation feature via AirPods on iPhone in late 2025. However, it mandated using a pair of AirPods along with an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. This means anyone who has invested in another pair of headphones wouldn't be able to take full advantage of that functionality.
This is where Google stands out against Apple's offering. Google's real-time translation feature doesn't require any specific brand of headphones, nor does it require any specific phone model. Of course, there are always caveats. One of the big positives for Apple's version is that it supports on-device translations, which means your data never leaves your iPhone. Google's version, however, is not handled this way on the iPhone, which means your data has to be uploaded to the cloud and then processed. As such, users who prefer more privacy will likely want to rely on Apple's version of the feature.
Another win for Google's AI
While it's easy to write off how silly AI can be, there are definitely some use cases where Google and others have managed to make good use of it. Google Translate is one of those areas, as its multiple AI-powered upgrades to Translate have helped make it a genuinely useful tool, especially if you travel frequently or want help learning a new language. This is just one way Google has been upgrading what its AI offers.
Of course, like anything that uses AI, it's important to double-check what you're getting from the models, as hallucinations are one of the uncomfortable truths about using Google Gemini. That might be a bit more difficult with the real-time translation feature, as you'll be paying attention to what the people you're talking to are saying. You can start using Google's live translation with headphones today by connecting your headphones and opening the Translate app on your iPhone.