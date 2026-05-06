This Common Weather Condition Could Make Your AirPods Static Shock You

That sudden, quick electric shock you felt on your fingers or in your ear after taking the AirPods out of the case to listen to music isn't a malfunction, and your AirPods aren't broken. What you're running into is static shock that can happen in specific weather or environments, such as areas with low humidity or windy conditions. You may experience the same electric discharge repeatedly if you can't alter the conditions since static electricity can build up over time and shock you briefly as the AirPods touch your skin.

Apple has a support document that explicitly deals with static electricity and Apple products, including AirPods, the Vision Pro spatial computer, and MacBooks. The company explains that static electricity will accumulate on products or the human body, leading to a static shock, and it clarifies that the incidents do not indicate there's an issue with the Apple product. Weather conditions aren't the only factors that can lead to static shocks. Clothes made of synthetic fibers can also favor these small zaps. Other actions that can lead to static shock include removing gadgets from clothing and working out with devices like AirPods. "This condition is similar to dragging your feet across a carpet and receiving a static shock when you touch a doorknob," Apple writes, noting that it can happen with other electronic devices, not just Apple products.