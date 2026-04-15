AirPods Max 2 Review: A Bigger Upgrade Than You Think

Physically, the AirPods Max 2 are identical to the original headphones — there's not a single external change. I'm okay with that. They still look premium, they still feel incredibly well-built, and the metal earcups remain unique in a sea of plastic headphones. There's a timeless quality to the design that still holds up. Sure, five years without a physical redesign is a long time, but I think the design still works, so it doesn't bother me.

What does come with the metal earcup, though, is weight. All that metal adds up, and you'll notice it compared to the competition. That's the tradeoff for headphones that look and feel this substantial.

On the hardware side, you get a USB-C port on the bottom, like the mid-generation refresh that was already available. There's a button up top on the right earcup for cycling through noise modes, and the Digital Crown dial is still one of the best control mechanisms on any headphones. It feels satisfying to use, volume and playback adjustments are precise, and you never have to guess which control you're reaching for.

The AirPods Max 2 are available in five color options: Midnight (which I'm reviewing), Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Orange. The earcups are still removable and replaceable, which is great for longevity — though I'll note from extensive use of the previous generation, the mesh headband material actually wore out faster than the ear cushions did, so that's something to keep in mind.

My biggest issue is still the "case." I appreciate that the headphones power on and off automatically based on whether they're in or out of it, but the soft sleeve Apple ships offers almost no real protection. A proper hard case with room for a USB-C cable would go a long way, and the fact that Apple still hasn't addressed this two generations in is disappointing.