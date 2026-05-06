What That Little Button On The Back Of Your Chromecast Is For

Many smart TV models support popular streaming apps, and some come with the Google TV platform preloaded instead of a custom operating system. But some people may prefer using set-top boxes or streaming sticks connected to their TV to access their favorite streaming services. The Google TV Streamer and the various Google Chromecast models that preceded it are among the available streaming options. These devices are essentially tiny computers and, as such, can malfunction. When troubleshooting fails, the Chromecast models can be reset to factory settings if other fixes don't work. Rather than going into the device's settings, you can press a little button on the back of your Chromecast to start the factory reset process.

Older models may have the button placed on the side, but either way, the button is useful when you can't access the operating system to initiate a factory reset. The physical button is also a quicker way to factory reset the Chromecast once you've determined that a device reboot won't fix the underlying issue. The factory reset should be your last resort after trying other fixes, though. In addition to turning the device on and off, you can delete and reinstall apps and update the firmware to try to fix the underlying problem.

A factory reset is also necessary before selling or giving the Chromecast to another user. This step ensures that you delete your personal data from the Chromecast, including Google account sign-in and streaming apps. Google released several Chromecast products (discontinued in 2024) over the years, including the Google TV Streamer, Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast Ultra, third-generation Chromecast, second-generation Chromecast, first-generation Chromecast, and the Chromecast Audio device. All of them can be restored to factory settings in two ways: from the Settings menu or using the hardware button.