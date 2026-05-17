The 3 Best Xbox Controllers For Every Budget

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We are well into the mid-to-late stages of the ninth console generation, meaning the Xbox Series X and S have been out for a while. Plenty of great controller brands have had time to create various versions of this important Xbox peripheral, so there is one suitable for everyone's spending levels, whether you're looking for something premium, midrange, or budget to last you until the coming of the next-generation Xbox (Project Helix).

Sure, the Xbox Wireless Controller exists, and it comes packaged with Xbox consoles to boot. But considering that the Series X and S consoles have been out for over five years, some people's controllers might be worn out and need a replacement. Other gamers might be looking for something that offers more in terms of features, durability, and performance.

For many, cost is a concern, while others just want the flashiest controller on the market for some heavy gaming sessions. Regardless of budget, these controllers will take care of you for the rest of the generation. They are designed for Xbox, as evidenced by the Xbox branding they bear, meaning Microsoft approves of them. This comes with a guarantee of compatibility, build quality, and support for native features.