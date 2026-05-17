The 3 Best Xbox Controllers For Every Budget
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We are well into the mid-to-late stages of the ninth console generation, meaning the Xbox Series X and S have been out for a while. Plenty of great controller brands have had time to create various versions of this important Xbox peripheral, so there is one suitable for everyone's spending levels, whether you're looking for something premium, midrange, or budget to last you until the coming of the next-generation Xbox (Project Helix).
Sure, the Xbox Wireless Controller exists, and it comes packaged with Xbox consoles to boot. But considering that the Series X and S consoles have been out for over five years, some people's controllers might be worn out and need a replacement. Other gamers might be looking for something that offers more in terms of features, durability, and performance.
For many, cost is a concern, while others just want the flashiest controller on the market for some heavy gaming sessions. Regardless of budget, these controllers will take care of you for the rest of the generation. They are designed for Xbox, as evidenced by the Xbox branding they bear, meaning Microsoft approves of them. This comes with a guarantee of compatibility, build quality, and support for native features.
Premium: Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is a $199 premium controller for competitive and hardcore gamers. On top of the standard face buttons, D-pad, thumbsticks, bumpers, and triggers, you get two extra bumpers at the top for players who love the six-finger claw grip. On the back, you have four more mouse-click buttons that not only offer tactile feedback but also allow you to map additional actions so you always have more control. It also features advanced haptic feedback that ups the immersion.
The Hall Effect triggers have a button you can flip to switch modes, depending on whether you want short clicks for faster input or long pulls for great precision and control. It also has Hall Effect analog sticks with drift resistance. You can also switch between a tall and short cap for thumbsticks, depending on whether you prefer precision or speed. Through the companion app, you can customize thumbstick sensitivity, button layout, and vibration intensity to match your gaming style.
On the Xbox, the controller has a polling rate of 250 hertz, which is good for standard play. If you're on PC, you can switch to Tournament Mode, which bumps up the polling rate to 1,000 hertz, making it suitable for competitive play. There's also the more affordable Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition at $99, with the biggest differences compared to the Pro, in terms of built-in features, being that it's wired and has less advanced haptics.
Midrange: GameSir G7 Pro
The GameSir G7 Pro is a midrange wireless controller that costs $79 and is considered one of the best third-party Xbox controllers by many. Because of that, it sits somewhere between a pro and a standard controller — hardcore gamers can still get the most out of it, though. As such, you can expect to have a good set of standout features, including micro switches for its Hall Effect triggers that allow you to switch between short mouse clicks and precision pulls, two extra bumpers at the top for claw grip enthusiasts, and some back paddles for additional button input (perfect for running, jumping, and dodging without taking your thumb off the right analog stick).
The GameSir G7 Pro has TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) thumbsticks, which offer greater precision than Hall Effect thumbsticks and are designed to completely eliminate stick drift. It can also be customized via software, has four rumble modes, and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. If you are using it on a PC, the controller will be able to achieve a polling rate of 1,000Hz, and it also supports motion controls via the built-in gyroscope.
Budget: GameSir G7 SE
If you're a hardcore gamer, then cheaping out on a controller might not be the best option since you could easily wear it out. But for the average gamer, a budget controller like the GameSir G7 SE is a solid option for only $44.99. It's part of the G Series of controllers by GameSir — just like the GameSir G7 Pro. The GameSir G7 SE is a wired controller with a three-meter-long cable, Hall Effect precision triggers and analog sticks, and two remappable paddle buttons at the back for extra input. It also has magnetic faceplates that you can swap out to give the controller a fresh look, depending on your gaming tastes and preferences.
Although it costs $5 more, the GameSir G7 HE is another great budget wired controller. There are a few things that make it different from the GameSir G7 SE, including microswitch face buttons and Hall Effect thumbsticks. Another one is the Hall Effect magnetic triggers that detect input and movement via magnetic sensors instead of contact. They feature two modes: Analog Trigger Mode for full-range motion when pulling the trigger, and Hair Trigger Mode for shorter input detection distance that allows for greater speed.
How we chose these Xbox controllers
When picking these controllers, we looked into options that would satisfy both casuals and hardcore gamers. Another consideration was that they had to be Xbox-licensed controllers to ensure native compatibility and good build quality. However, the budget was the biggest consideration. For the premium controllers, we looked at those that were between $100 and $200 and had a good set of pro-level features. For the midrange options, they had to fall between $50 and $100, but they had to offer more than what basic controllers could (e.g., back buttons and customization). Finally, for the budget options, we looked at anything below $50.