5 Of The Best Third-Party Xbox Series X Controllers, According To Users

The Xbox Series X is an excellent console is an excellent console with a ton of games. And its Game Pass gives owners access to a huge library of titles, although recent price hikes make the service feel a little less worthwhile. The controller, meanwhile ... Well, there's nothing wrong with it.

To be frank, the Xbox Series X's controller isn't anything to write home about. It comes packaged with every Xbox Series X and works as advertised. However, the controller lacks the streamlined design and adaptive triggers of the PlayStation 5 DualSense and the gyro controls and HD rumble of the Switch Pro controllers. Plenty of third-party controllers offer features and design elements that go above and beyond what you get in standard Xbox Series X and even Xbox Elite Wireless controllers.

If you are looking for a new controller to improve your gaming sessions on the Xbox Series X, you might want to consider one of these five devices.