Bluetooth Vs Wireless Controllers: Which Is Better?

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Wireless gaming peripherals are more abundant than ever these days. We're talking everything from mice and keyboards to cable-free headphones for gaming to wireless controllers. Regarding those game controls, there are two main connectivity options for wirelessly linking a gamepad to a console (be it a tabletop unit or a handheld like the Steam Deck) or PC: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz. There are pros and cons to using both of these connectivity methods, but generally speaking, a dedicated PC gamer shouldn't bother with Bluetooth, especially for high-octane, online multiplayer titles.

Wireless controllers that utilize the 2.4GHz frequency spectrum will often come with a tiny USB receiver. This type of wireless tech is referred to as USB-RF (the RF stands for radio frequency), and it's vastly superior to Bluetooth when it comes to input lag and overall bandwidth. Historically, Bluetooth also has a much lower polling rate (a measurement in hertz of how quickly the controller sends input data to a console or PC) than 2.4GHz via USB-RF.

The best poll figure you'll get from Bluetooth is 125Hz (the protocol cap), whereas USB-RF is able to deliver poll rates up to 1,000Hz or better. The better the polling, the less input lag you'll have to contend with. All USB-RF controllers are proprietary, too, so the USB receiver won't need to share its wireless connection with devices from another manufacturer.