4 Gaming Laptops More Powerful Than The PlayStation 5

The world of modern video games is both simple and confusing at the same time. You want a platform that has a gigantic library of titles you can take anywhere? Buy a gaming laptop. You want to use what might be the best controller on the market to play highly-praised exclusive titles? Purchase a PlayStation 5. However, what if you only have enough money for one platform? Deciding between a gaming laptop and a PS5 can prove difficult, but not impossible.

While PS5s and laptops serve different purposes — the former is for entertainment, the latter is for almost anything you can think of — they still run on the same computing principles. Thus, they both have central processing units (CPUs), graphics cards (GPUs) and random access memory (RAM) cards. Admittedly, no two CPUs and GPUs are built the same, and gaming platforms like the PS5 tend to utilize custom components that aren't available piecemeal to commercial users. However, with enough research and the power of analogies, you can measure the computing power of a PS5 and see if a particular laptop overshadows it. And that's exactly what we did.

We used the specs of the standard PlayStation 5 as a base for comparison. The console has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, a custom GPU with 2.23 GHz of clock speed, a 1 TB SSD for storage, and an eight-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 processor. With these numbers in mind, here are four different gaming laptops that outperform the PlayStation 5.