This Free Tool Gives Your Headphones An Audiophile-Approved Tune-Up

As we covered in our piece on settings to get your car audio sounding great, an equalizer can really help improve the sound of any audio device. What is an EQ, though? Simply put, it's a physical device or piece of software that filters sound, accentuating certain parts of the frequency response to taste. So if you've ever thought, "I want some more bass" or "This has too much treble," then an EQ is the tool for the job.

Many modern headphones, especially those that connect wirelessly, come with dedicated equalizers in their companion software. This is great, but if you want to get extra precise, you can download a separate, dedicated app for even more control. AutoEQ, for example, recommends a variety of apps such as Neutron for Android, iOS, or Windows, SoundSource for macOS, and more. The AutoEQ documentation also points out that there are three types of EQ styles: graphical, which lets you mold your sound on a chart; parametric, which gives you dial-based control over more parameters; and convolution, which lets software metering dial in just the right levels across the spectrum.

Where AutoEq comes in is that you can either download a set of EQ settings for parametric or graphical EQs on their site by selecting your headphones and your EQ software, or you can connect the software to your convolution-style EQ to have ultra-precise control. The result? A mix that's got a pleasant, well-balanced sound, supported by a community of audiophiles who just love music.