Changing These 4 Settings Will Immediately Make Your Car's Audio System Sound Better

Not all music genres respond well to overdriven bass, and we could say the same for treble and midrange frequencies. It may sound a bit silly, but it's worth taking stock of the types of tunes you listen to now and then. That way, you'll have a good grasp on the genres you push through your car speakers the most. Certain genres will shine with only a few equalizer tweaks, while others may struggle when specific frequencies aren't prioritized.

Do you love bands like Metallica, Tool, and Alice in Chains? Rock and metal acts tend to sound best when you hone in on guitars and vocals, which a slight boost to midrange and treble frequencies should achieve. We also recommend keeping the bass at zero, or turning it up just a tad, as rock and metal are fairly bass-forward to begin with. If you love rap, hip-hop, and EDM, a moderate bass boost (but don't overdo it) and a slight treble increase help to drive kick drums and synth bass, while still allowing vocals, hi-hats, and other sibilance producers to sound crisp.

If you're more of a singer-songwriter fan (think artists like Ed Sheeran and James Taylor), focus on lifting the midrange, while giving a slight boost to bass and treble to truly deliver those warm, intimate coffee shop vibes. If your car stereo allows you to program and save EQ presets, creating these custom modes can prevent you from needing to adjust frequencies whenever you switch genres. We also advise staying away from built-in presets like Bass Boost or Vocals, as these factory settings tend to overemphasize the frequencies they're focused on.