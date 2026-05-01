The Kindle Colorsoft Is Finally Getting A Highly Requested Update
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Since Amazon unveiled the Kindle Colorsoft, the ereader has seen quite a bit of hype. Not only do some argue it's the first Kindle they want to buy, but the device finally makes it easier to enjoy the colorful illustrations of books and covers that you previously had to read on a tablet or physical edition to make the most of. However, there's one big feature that has been missing from the Colorsoft since its launch a couple of years ago: dark mode. Thankfully, Colorsoft owners will soon be able to take full advantage of the more night-reading-friendly theme, and some are already seeing it on their devices.
The new feature is currently being pushed out to both Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, reports note, and once it arrives on your Kindle, you should be able to enable it from the quick settings panel (accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen). Once enabled, it will affect your home screen, reading screen, and even your library, though you should be able to customize it so that it does not affect your notebooks on the Scribe Colorsoft.
A meaningful update
While dark mode might seem like a small feature, it's almost a must-have for night-time readers, especially if you prefer to read in darker environments. While it is believed to be easier on the eyes, the jury is still out on exactly how scientifically backed the assumption that it's better for your eyes is. Still, there's no arguing that dark mode has become a bit of a staple on devices these days, and while the Kindle's starker white light mode can be genuinely useful in bright environments, it can feel almost blinding in dimmer rooms.
Unfortunately, Amazon hasn't shared an exact rollout timetable for the update that brings dark mode to the Kindle Colorsoft and Scribe Colorsoft. You can check out the latest update details for all Kindles on Amazon's website, where the company will post the full patch notes once they are live. As for when it will roll out, reports suggest it should arrive on devices within the next few weeks, and that it has already appeared on some Colorsoft devices within the last week or two.
While dark mode has taken a bit to get to the Kindle Colorsoft, the arrival just means one less reason to read on your smartphone, and it could make upgrading to the Colorsoft now that Amazon is killing support for some older Kindles even more appealing.