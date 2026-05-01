The Kindle Colorsoft Is Finally Getting A Highly Requested Update

While dark mode might seem like a small feature, it's almost a must-have for night-time readers, especially if you prefer to read in darker environments. While it is believed to be easier on the eyes, the jury is still out on exactly how scientifically backed the assumption that it's better for your eyes is. Still, there's no arguing that dark mode has become a bit of a staple on devices these days, and while the Kindle's starker white light mode can be genuinely useful in bright environments, it can feel almost blinding in dimmer rooms.

Unfortunately, Amazon hasn't shared an exact rollout timetable for the update that brings dark mode to the Kindle Colorsoft and Scribe Colorsoft. You can check out the latest update details for all Kindles on Amazon's website, where the company will post the full patch notes once they are live. As for when it will roll out, reports suggest it should arrive on devices within the next few weeks, and that it has already appeared on some Colorsoft devices within the last week or two.

While dark mode has taken a bit to get to the Kindle Colorsoft, the arrival just means one less reason to read on your smartphone, and it could make upgrading to the Colorsoft now that Amazon is killing support for some older Kindles even more appealing.