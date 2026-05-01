5 Reasons Why The Apple Vision Pro Failed

A report from MacRumors suggests Apple is done with the Apple Vision Pro, as it doesn't plan to update the mixed reality headset with a new generation anytime soon and the team dedicated to the project has purportedly been redistributed within the company. Unlike the AirPods or Apple Watch, both of which debuted within the past decade and helped reshape the company's product lineup, the Apple Vision Pro struggled to catch on. Among other reasons, its high price tag, limited availability, and lack of native apps may have helped doom this futuristic, yet troubled product.

While the headset carved out a niche for itself in specialist sectors — for instance, doctors used the Apple Vision Pro to assist in surgery — the product struggled to find mass appeal, as a report suggests Apple sold only 600,000 Vision Pro units since release. Even though it felt like there was a lot of momentum at first, several issues with this device prevented it from becoming a successful product, despite the Apple Vision Pro's high-end materials and well-crafted UI.

With Apple reportedly working on true augmented reality smart glasses, the company may be looking to pivot from its previous approach to XR. However, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the Apple Vision Pro being discontinued, nor has Apple confirmed that it doesn't have plans to update this product in the near future.