Why There's Simply No Need For Universal Remotes Anymore
It doesn't take much to level up your home theater system for movie nights, binge-watching sessions, and gaming. All you need is a smart TV, soundbar, game console, and streaming service for the ultimate experience, but one thing that you don't need these days is a universal remote. Long before smart devices and Bluetooth connectivity were around, universal remotes were required to control your complete entertainment system, but now you can control these devices with a standard smart TV remote and even your smartphone. For these reasons, the universal remote is as forgettable today as "Click," Adam Sandler's 2006 flick about a magical universal remote that controls time.
Unlike other forms of outdated home entertainment tech, you can still buy a universal remote online or in stores, which means that people are still using them. Pairing your TVs remote with other devices should be one of the first things you do with first things you do with your new smart TV right out of the box, and if you have newer devices like this, you probably have no use for an extra remote control.
Alternatives to a universal remote
One alternative to using a universal remote is to use the smart TV remote that is included with your TV. It has the capability to control multiple devices connected to the TV such as the soundbar. Depending on the TV and accessory, the remote may even be able to control your entire home theater system. Not all smart TV remotes are compatible with other devices, though, so you'll want to keep that in mind when shopping for new devices.
Mobile apps can also be used to control your TV and devices. Apps including Google Home and the SmartThings app pair with televisions and act as remotes in place of your main remote. This method allows your phone's touchscreen to act as the remote to control various devices, and if you want to take another step in connectivity, you can even use voice commands through things like Alexa to control your TV. Again, you'll want to make sure the social apps and voice command apps are compatible with your devices. The universal remote might not be completely useless when controlling a home entertainment system, but if you have newer smart devices and/or you're trying to take full advantage of your smart home, there are much better options on the table.