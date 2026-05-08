Why There's Simply No Need For Universal Remotes Anymore

It doesn't take much to level up your home theater system for movie nights, binge-watching sessions, and gaming. All you need is a smart TV, soundbar, game console, and streaming service for the ultimate experience, but one thing that you don't need these days is a universal remote. Long before smart devices and Bluetooth connectivity were around, universal remotes were required to control your complete entertainment system, but now you can control these devices with a standard smart TV remote and even your smartphone. For these reasons, the universal remote is as forgettable today as "Click," Adam Sandler's 2006 flick about a magical universal remote that controls time.

Unlike other forms of outdated home entertainment tech, you can still buy a universal remote online or in stores, which means that people are still using them. Pairing your TVs remote with other devices should be one of the first things you do with first things you do with your new smart TV right out of the box, and if you have newer devices like this, you probably have no use for an extra remote control.