Cool New Tech That Can Level Up Your Home Theater In 2026

The importance of a good audio system to make your home theater sound immersive can't be overstated. Sure, TV speakers may get the job done, but do you really want to invest a truckload in the visual department only for the sound to come up short? Several kinds of audio systems do a great job of helping you achieve a whole new level of fidelity in this department, and the Samsung HW-Q990H stands right there with the best of them. Checking in at $1,999.99, it's one of the latest additions to the Samsung audio ecosystem, with the 2026 Q-Series soundbar, subwoofer, and dual rear speakers combo going a long way towards ensuring that the audio quality in your movie room is top-notch.

Improvements over its previous iterations, the Q990F and Q990D, are quite noticeable. Auto Volume ensures that you don't have to quickly change the volume whenever you switch channels or play other media that might be presented natively at a different decibel level. Another great addition is sound elevation, ensuring that spoken dialogue sounds like it's organically originating from the speaker's mouth instead of the soundbar placed below the TV. Along with these upgrades, returning features like SpaceFit Sound Pro and Samsung's patented Q-Symphony technology still get the job done, like always. The former uses the built-in microphone on the soundbar to automatically calibrate the speakers and ensure room-filling sound, while the latter enables multiple speakers to work together and adjusts the setup accordingly for a richer audio experience, meaning that both your TV speakers and this sound system can work in harmony.