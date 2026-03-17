4 Things You Should Do With Your New Smart TV Right Out Of The Box

There's nothing quite like the excitement of unboxing a brand new TV. Chances are you've probably been doing lots of research, and we're willing to bet you've visited one or several stores to see your smart TV in action before welcoming it home. But now that it's hanging out in your entertainment center, you might be wondering if you should do anything specific with it before launching into a movie, show, or video game.

It only takes a few minutes to perform a TV's initial setup, but there are a number of other features and settings worth examining before you start watching or playing. These are the kinds of extra steps that could make all the difference when it comes to things like picture quality and your TV's web-connected performance.

If you'd rather hold off on adjusting features and settings for now, you can always revisit our following list of suggestions in the future. For those who want to start optimizing immediately, let's get started.