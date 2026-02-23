In-Store TV Demos Are Actually Misleading - Here's Why

When you're thinking about buying a brand-new TV, research can only inform your potential purchase so much. Once you've zeroed in on one or two models, you're probably going to want to see the TVs in action. Fortunately, stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target have numerous TVs on display, from entry-level sets to premium and flagship screens. But beware: for the images presented inside a brick-and-mortar outlet may actually be a clever deception.

Common TV-buying mistakes – like investing in a screen that's too large, or settling for an entry-level set when you have the funds for something nicer — are easier to make than you may think. Another of these pitfalls is assuming that in-store TV demos are reflective of the type of picture the TV will produce in a home setting. Unfortunately, that's almost never the case, especially when you're looking at top-shelf QLED and OLED models. Manufacturers like Samsung and LG want their leading TVs looking as bright and colorful as possible, which often means one or two things:

For starters, there's a good chance these top-rung TVs (and many other sets on display) are set to store or demo mode. This often maxes out the TV's brightness and color saturation, so the picture you're looking at still appears vivid and punchy in a brightly-lit store. There's also specialized content to consider, as we're willing to bet that Samsung's best QD-OLED is running either a built-in demo loop or has an external source connected that's feeding the screen an uncompressed 4K or 8K signal.