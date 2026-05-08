Can You Control Smart Plugs Away From Home?

Smart plugs are a convenient and cost-effective way to turn any home into a smart home, offering a wide array of clever uses around the house. These devices allow you to remotely control any device they are connected to, but the best part is that since smart plugs rely on the internet, you can remotely control them from across the house or around the world. While these are super helpful to have throughout your home, keep in mind that smart plugs can also save you money in the long run.

While the operation may be limited to simply turning the device on or off, it's the remote-control functionality that makes smart plugs a valuable upgrade. Even if you don't opt for one of the best smart plugs on the market, you can still use them to power devices on or off from just about anywhere, as long as both the smart plug and the device you are using have internet access. So, if you're in bed, on the couch, or out of town, smart plugs are a smart buy.