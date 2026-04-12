6 Cool Things You Didn't Know Smart Plugs Could Do

Smart plugs are a simple, cost-effective way to turn your house into a smart home. You can use them to turn your "dumb" gadget into a smart device you can control from anywhere, allowing you to stick with the tools and appliances you want to keep while getting the advantages of smart technology. The best smart plugs can even help you reduce your energy consumption, which is great for both the environment and your monthly utility bills.

Common uses for smart plugs include automating lights, decorations, or fans, but they are even more versatile than you may realize. You can get really creative with these little devices — just make sure whatever device you're plugging in is safe to use. Whether you have more smart plugs lying around than you know what to do with or you're thinking about upgrading your home, here are some clever uses that can make your life easier.