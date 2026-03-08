3 Devices You Should Never Connect To A Smart Plug

A smart plug is easily one of the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home and can save you hundreds of dollars in energy costs. So, there is no real reason for you to not add this smart home gadget to your living space. You can grab one for under $10 during your next Ikea trip or order one for around the same price on Amazon. However, while there is a lot to like in a smart plug, you can't just put one on all the wall sockets in your home and call it a day. Different smart plugs are rated for different power capabilities, and not being careful with the rated capacity is an invitation to disaster. Moreover, these connected plugs aren't suitable for all devices.

For example, you wouldn't want to risk medical equipment with something that's connected to the internet. So, in order to make sure you are using the smart plug with the right devices, here are some products that are best left away from a smart plug. As always, it's a good idea to consult the smart plug's manual for any other important notes.