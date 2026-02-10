5 Cheap Smart Home Finds Under $10 For Your Next Ikea Trip

Water damage is probably the one thing you don't want to deal with at home. Tiny leaks often go unnoticed, but by the time you discover them, they've already caused serious issues, like mold growth and warped flooring. That's why it's a good idea to invest in a water leak sensor. One of the most overlooked smart home accessories, a water leak sensor like Ikea's $7.99 Klippbok Water Leak Sensor does one thing and one thing only: look out for water leaks to protect your home and avoid expensive repairs.

How it works is simple — once the metal prongs beneath the unit get wet, it alerts you in two ways. One, it automatically starts beeping non-stop for five minutes, pauses, and then beeps again at regular intervals. Two, it can send you real-time notifications through your phone, but only after you pair it to a smart home hub. Since it features Matter support, the Klippbok Water Leak Sensor can be connected to major smart systems, including Ikea's Dirigera hub, Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Homey. This dual-alert system comes in handy both when you're at home and away on vacation.

Design-wise, the Klippbok Water Leak Sensor is compact at only one by three by two inches and runs wirelessly on two AAA batteries. That makes it easy to install anywhere. Just make sure to place it close enough to water sources, such as behind your dishwasher or washing machine, under the pipes under your sink, and by the water heaters. You can use it with the Nyttig Floor Protector when positioning it under appliances, or the Variera Shelf Protector when using it inside shelves, both of which help collect water to make it easier for the sensor to detect.