5 Cheap Smart Home Finds Under $10 For Your Next Ikea Trip
Smart home devices make a home look fancy and high-tech, much like the ultra-luxurious mansions of billionaires in movies. Because they give out an expensive vibe, some people think they come with a hefty price tag, too. But that's actually one of the smart home myths you should stop believing. Many of the essential smart home devices are now generally within most people's budget. In fact, you can start building a smart home system with just $10.
Yes, as surprising as that may sound, it really doesn't take much to get into the smart home space. Ikea has a lineup of nifty smart home devices for $10 and under, so if you've been on the fence about turning your home into a smart home, these gadgets could get you started without breaking the bank. We've rounded up five of these affordable smart home devices available straight from Ikea today.
Klippbok Water Leak Sensor
Water damage is probably the one thing you don't want to deal with at home. Tiny leaks often go unnoticed, but by the time you discover them, they've already caused serious issues, like mold growth and warped flooring. That's why it's a good idea to invest in a water leak sensor. One of the most overlooked smart home accessories, a water leak sensor like Ikea's $7.99 Klippbok Water Leak Sensor does one thing and one thing only: look out for water leaks to protect your home and avoid expensive repairs.
How it works is simple — once the metal prongs beneath the unit get wet, it alerts you in two ways. One, it automatically starts beeping non-stop for five minutes, pauses, and then beeps again at regular intervals. Two, it can send you real-time notifications through your phone, but only after you pair it to a smart home hub. Since it features Matter support, the Klippbok Water Leak Sensor can be connected to major smart systems, including Ikea's Dirigera hub, Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Homey. This dual-alert system comes in handy both when you're at home and away on vacation.
Design-wise, the Klippbok Water Leak Sensor is compact at only one by three by two inches and runs wirelessly on two AAA batteries. That makes it easy to install anywhere. Just make sure to place it close enough to water sources, such as behind your dishwasher or washing machine, under the pipes under your sink, and by the water heaters. You can use it with the Nyttig Floor Protector when positioning it under appliances, or the Variera Shelf Protector when using it inside shelves, both of which help collect water to make it easier for the sensor to detect.
Bilresa Smart Remote Control
Using your phone to remotely control your smart home devices is both convenient and inconvenient at the same time. Sure, it might always be with you. But every time you need to switch off the lights or turn down the thermostat, you'd have to go through the tedious process of unlocking your device and tapping through menus. It's more practical to use a dedicated remote control device like the Bilresa Smart Remote Control from Ikea. Priced at $5.99, this Matter-enabled dual-button remote pairs directly with any smart home device from Ikea. You can also use it with Matter systems like those from Apple, Amazon, and Google.
However, what you can do with the buttons on the remote depends on what you're controlling. It would usually work as an on/off switch or as a trigger to activate some group scenes. Simply do a single press, double or multi-press, and long-press. If you pair the remote with smart lights, though, it does more than just turn the bulb on and off. Instead, a single press switches it on and off, double-press cycles through colors, and a long press dims the light.
The Bilresa Smart Remote Control can manage as many as ten smart home products of your choice. As long as the devices are within the remote's range of 33 feet (10 meters), you should be good to go. You can opt to use the remote as a handheld and portable device, or mount it on the wall as a fixed switch. It's easy to install on any flat surface as it's only two ounces and measures one by three by one inches. The remote is wireless too, powered by two AAA batteries, preferably the Ikea Ladda rechargeable batteries. These will last you roughly two years.
Myggbett Door/Window Sensor
If you're frequently asking yourself whether you closed the downstairs door and windows before going to bed, then it might be time to get the help of a smart home device, particularly a door/window sensor. Ikea offers one for $7.99, the Myggbett Door/Window Sensor.
You can use this smart door/window sensor for two purposes. The first is for security. Every time a door or window is opened or closed, the sensor will send a notification to your phone to alert you. However, you need to add it to a smart hub first before it can notify you remotely. This can either be the Ikea Home smart system or any Matter-certified smart system you already have at home, such as Amazon, Google, and Apple. The sensor will connect to your system's smart hub (like the Dirigera hub from Ikea) and be available on the companion mobile app (like the Ikea Home app).
The second purpose for this Myggbett Door/Window Sensor is as a light switch. When the window or door is opened or closed, the smart light connected to the sensor will respond accordingly. You can only pair it directly with smart bulbs from Ikea, though. If you're using a third-party light, there's an extra step of connecting the sensor to your Matter-certified smart system via a hub first.
Powered by a single AAA battery, the Myggbett Door/Window Sensor is wireless, making it quick and easy to position anywhere in your home. It's even small enough (only one by three inches) for narrow openings. At an affordable $7.99, you can buy multiple units and spread them in the vulnerable and light-dependent areas in your home, such as a window or a wardrobe.
Tretakt Smart Plug
Smart plugs are known as one of the easiest and cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home. After all, they don't require complicated setups, can work on their own, and have plenty of uses around the house, from powering electric fans to turning on lamps. Plus, many single-pack options don't go over $10, including the $9.99 Tretakt Smart Plug from Ikea.
Powered by Zigbee, this smart plug can deliver a maximum output power of 1,800W and output current of 15A. This means it should be compatible with most of your household appliances and electronics. To set it up, just insert it into any 120V wall outlet and plug in your "dumb" device. You can then control the smart plug in four different ways. One, simply press the on and off button on the unit itself. Two and three, pair the plug to the Rodret Remote Control or Vallhorn Motion Sensor. One remote control or motion sensor can manage a maximum of ten plugs. And finally, connect the smart plug to the Dirigera Hub and access the controls via the Ikea Home mobile app. From the app, you can turn the plug on or off, create schedules, and set it up to work with the voice assistants of Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Home.
It's important to note, though, that the Tretakt Smart Plug is marked as a "Last chance to buy" item. That's because Ikea is set to replace it with a new Matter-compatible smart plug called Grillplats. It's reportedly cheaper at $8 but won't be available until April 2026. If you want to start using a smart plug today, though, the Tretakt should still be up for grabs at your local Ikea.
Myggspray Wireless Motion Sensor
One of the easiest ways to control your smart home devices is with a motion sensor. You won't have to do anything other than simply walk into a room or move in front of the sensor. To add this kind of convenience in your home, consider getting the $7.99 Myggspray Wireless Motion Sensor from Ikea. This smart home device monitors a certain area — a 60 to 120-degree field of view and 16 to 33 feet (five to ten meters) away — for any signs of movement before triggering an action.
Unlike other motion sensors that work with many types of devices, though, the Myggspray Wireless Motion Sensor can only be paired specifically with Ikea smart lighting. When it detects movement within its range, it simply switches on the lights connected to it. You can pair the sensor with up to ten smart lights, which would all switch on at the same time. They will then turn off either one or five minutes after the last detected motion, depending on which setting you configured on the sensor.
Similar to other Ikea products, the Myggspray Motion Sensor can be controlled with the Ikea Home app if you connect it to the Dirigera hub. But you can also opt to add it to your Matter systems like Amazon, Samsung, and Google instead. When installing the sensor, feel free to use it either indoors or outdoors. It's rated at IP67, meaning the enclosure is completely dust-proof and can withstand being submerged in water temporarily. Make sure it's still in a covered area outdoors and away from direct sunlight or heat sources indoors. The sensor doesn't require wired power too — a pair of Ikea Ladda AAA HR03 batteries is good enough and can last you up to 15 months before needing a replacement.