How Long Does It Take For Smart Plugs To Save You Money?

A smart plug's remote operation and monitoring features are very convenient, but in terms of actually saving you money on power usage, they don't actually do anything. If you're hoping to save money by installing smart plugs around your home, the onus of doing so is entirely on you. Smart plugs require an initial investment, with most costing between $10 and $20. Some estimates put savings at $20 to $60 per year, so it will take several months to break even.

Instead of a quick fix, then, it's better to think of a smart plug as a tool with which you can clearly see where power waste is occurring in your home. If you notice a particular device is draining more than you'd like, thanks to the plug's readout, you'll know to unplug or deactivate it when it's not in use instead of just leaving it on all the time. Similarly, being able to remotely power down a device you forgot to turn off can save a lot of cash if you're away from the house.

To understand the full scope of how much money you're actually saving, you may need to follow this procedure for at least a few months to a year. You won't even know how much difference you're making until you get your first monthly power bill, but ideally, your power consumption should gradually start to decrease over subsequent months as you get better at spotting waste and optimizing your power usage. It may be a long process, but when you compare your power bill a year on from your initial smart plug setup, you might just be pleasantly surprised.