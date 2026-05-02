Google Photos Just Solved The 'I Have Nothing To Wear' Problem With One New Feature
Choosing an outfit for the day can be an annoying chore, prompting some people to conclude they have nothing to wear in the morning, before eventually settling on a good-enough outfit. That's the thing about the nothing-to-wear crowd. Unless something catastrophic has happened to your wardrobe, or all your clothes are in the hamper, you probably have something to wear. It's the mixing and matching of options that's annoying you, particularly if you don't have the patience to go through your closet, or don't have a bird's-eye view of the available options.
However, that's about to change thanks to a new AI-powered feature coming to Google Photos this summer. Google and Motorola announced the new wardrobe feature, indicating that some Motorola devices may get it before other Android phones, like the new Motorola Razr models. Wardrobe lets Google Photos extract all the clothes and accessories that appear in your photos, so you can view the available options in your closet and mix-and-match items directly from your phone.
It's unlikely that Google Photos will contain photos of all your clothes, jewelry, and other accessories, but people who use the wardrobe feature will likely start taking photos of more outfits so the AI can categorize the items in Google Photos. Once the new feature is available to users, they'll be able to look at clothing items by category, which will come in handy for searching for a specific piece of clothing. This feature will also let users combine various items into an outfit, save them to moodboards, and share them with friends. A Try It On feature will also be available in Google Photos, allowing users to visualize the outfit before trying it out.
Some details are still unclear
If the Try It On feature sounds familiar, that's because Google has already used this AI-powered feature in other places. Google Shopping offers a Try It On feature that lets users try clothes virtually when shopping online. All you have to do is upload a photo to try the clothes virtually. Try It On is also available in Circle to Search on the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10. Separately, Google launched an experimental app called Doppl in 2025 (now discontinued) that offered a similar feature to Try It On.
In other words, the wardrobe feature is a natural evolution of these clothing-related AI innovations. Setting up one's outfit for the day can be done from an app like Google Photos, much like virtually trying on clothes before buying them. But it's unclear whether the new feature will be available for free or require a subscription. Neither Google nor Motorola mention any fees. It's also unclear how many outfits a user would be able to try per day.
Motorola lists some limitations, but they're not related to AI processing. Users will need to be at least 16 years old to use it, and the face grouping setting will need to be enabled in the app. Another important issue Google doesn't address is user privacy. It's unclear whether the AI will process wardrobe data on the phone or in the cloud. Also, it's unclear if the feature will be used to train Google AI models. On that note, Google doesn't mention the AI models used to categorize clothing items and generate Try It On looks.
Google Photos Wardrobe coming to Android and iPhone
Google said in the press release that the new wardrobe feature will start rolling out to Google Photos this summer, starting with Android. iPhone users will get the feature some time after that. Motorola went one step further, providing a more specific release schedule, saying that the initial rollout starts in June for Android. The company noted that wardrobe will be available on various Android handsets, including unnamed Motorola devices, but it might not roll out globally, as Motorola said that only Google Photos users in select regions will be able to access it.
Separately, Motorola explained that Google Photos is the main gallery app on its handsets, and that the Google Photos Memories feature will be included in a new software feature called Daily Drops. This is a personalized feed that will feature personalized content based on Google Calendar and Google Photos content. While Google Photos Memories isn't tied to the wardrobe feature, seeing Google Photos content in the Daily Drops feed can also help pick outfits, as those Memories will inevitably show you clothing combinations you've worn in the recent past.