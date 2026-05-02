Google Photos Just Solved The 'I Have Nothing To Wear' Problem With One New Feature﻿

Choosing an outfit for the day can be an annoying chore, prompting some people to conclude they have nothing to wear in the morning, before eventually settling on a good-enough outfit. That's the thing about the nothing-to-wear crowd. Unless something catastrophic has happened to your wardrobe, or all your clothes are in the hamper, you probably have something to wear. It's the mixing and matching of options that's annoying you, particularly if you don't have the patience to go through your closet, or don't have a bird's-eye view of the available options.

However, that's about to change thanks to a new AI-powered feature coming to Google Photos this summer. Google and Motorola announced the new wardrobe feature, indicating that some Motorola devices may get it before other Android phones, like the new Motorola Razr models. Wardrobe lets Google Photos extract all the clothes and accessories that appear in your photos, so you can view the available options in your closet and mix-and-match items directly from your phone.

It's unlikely that Google Photos will contain photos of all your clothes, jewelry, and other accessories, but people who use the wardrobe feature will likely start taking photos of more outfits so the AI can categorize the items in Google Photos. Once the new feature is available to users, they'll be able to look at clothing items by category, which will come in handy for searching for a specific piece of clothing. This feature will also let users combine various items into an outfit, save them to moodboards, and share them with friends. A Try It On feature will also be available in Google Photos, allowing users to visualize the outfit before trying it out.