Days are getting hotter, nights are getting shorter, and viewers are starting to look for their next great summer binge. Few streaming networks are as reliably excellent as Apple TV+. Whether you're looking for a wholesome comedy, a sci-fi thriller, or a dystopian work drama, Apple takes well-worn genres and gives them unexpected flare. Original shows like "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "Widow's Bay," "Your Friends & Neighbors," "For All Mankind, "and "Imperfect Women" are dominating the Apple TV Top 10. But what's in the pipeline for the tech conglomerate's summer lineup?

Fans of Apple's current roster of shows are in luck, as several favorites are returning to screens. For instance, "Sugar," Colin Farrell's seductively sinister private detective drama, makes its triumphant reprisal. Everyone's favorite British Premier League soccer coach, "Ted Lasso," also returns to Richmond for its fourth season, this time taking his talents to the women's pitch. Several exciting original films are also in the pipeline. One comedy, "The Dink," seems perfectly crafted for our fraught cultural times, investigating what Ben Stiller has jokingly dubbed the single most divisive issue dividing the American polity today: pickleball. Another buzz-worthy original film is "Mayday," a genre-defying buddy comedy Cold War spy-thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

But nothing is more exciting than Apple's slate of original television series set to debut this summer. Featuring high-octane crime stories, a sci-fi alternative history, and a provocative drama previously barred from the airwaves, Apple's lineup of summer blockbuster television has something for everyone. The most difficult question is deciding which to watch first.