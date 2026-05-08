5 Most Exciting Apple TV Shows Coming In Summer 2026
Days are getting hotter, nights are getting shorter, and viewers are starting to look for their next great summer binge. Few streaming networks are as reliably excellent as Apple TV+. Whether you're looking for a wholesome comedy, a sci-fi thriller, or a dystopian work drama, Apple takes well-worn genres and gives them unexpected flare. Original shows like "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "Widow's Bay," "Your Friends & Neighbors," "For All Mankind, "and "Imperfect Women" are dominating the Apple TV Top 10. But what's in the pipeline for the tech conglomerate's summer lineup?
Fans of Apple's current roster of shows are in luck, as several favorites are returning to screens. For instance, "Sugar," Colin Farrell's seductively sinister private detective drama, makes its triumphant reprisal. Everyone's favorite British Premier League soccer coach, "Ted Lasso," also returns to Richmond for its fourth season, this time taking his talents to the women's pitch. Several exciting original films are also in the pipeline. One comedy, "The Dink," seems perfectly crafted for our fraught cultural times, investigating what Ben Stiller has jokingly dubbed the single most divisive issue dividing the American polity today: pickleball. Another buzz-worthy original film is "Mayday," a genre-defying buddy comedy Cold War spy-thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.
But nothing is more exciting than Apple's slate of original television series set to debut this summer. Featuring high-octane crime stories, a sci-fi alternative history, and a provocative drama previously barred from the airwaves, Apple's lineup of summer blockbuster television has something for everyone. The most difficult question is deciding which to watch first.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: May 20, 2026
Few dark comedies hit the cultural intrigue-nexus as squarely as Apple's upcoming "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed." Starring Emmy-award winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and Jake Johnson (New Girl), this half-hour comedy-thriller reveals the dark side of dating as a single parent.
The show follows recently divorced mom Paula (Maslany), who, while assuaging her late-onset-loneliness with a sexy video call service, witnesses what she believes to be a brutal murder. As she investigates, Paula descends "down a down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer." What parent couldn't relate? If that weren't enough stress, Paula and her ex-husband Karl (Johnson) are in the midst of a contentious custody battle for her daughter (Nola Wallace). Whether Paula can head off the conspiracy, and her own demons, without unraveling herself and her family in the process is sure to be its own "mother of a mystery."
"Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed's" 10-episode season is in the deft hands of showrunner David J. Rosen, a veteran television writer who's worked on various popular shows, including Apple TV's "Sugar" and "Invasion." Its director, David Gordon Green, is an experienced hand, having directed hit films like "Pineapple Express" and the reprised "Halloween" trilogy. Also appearing on the show are Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Murray Bartlett (White Lotus), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness), and Jessy Hodges (Indebted). The show's first two episodes will debut on May 20, 2026, on Apple TV+.
Star City: May 29, 2026
As sci-fi fans will attest, no one releases better original genre content than Apple. Between "Severance," "Silo," "Foundation," and "Pluribus," it seems the streamer has a stranglehold on sci-fi fandom. One of its greatest is "For All Mankind," an alternative history in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon. Fans of the show, recently returned for its fifth season, will be delighted to know that their journey into Apple's most compelling alternate reality is set to continue, this time from the Soviet perspective. According to Apple, "Star City" is a "paranoid thriller" that takes viewers behind the Iron curtain as the Soviet Union races to win the Cold War. Premiering at the Cannes International Series Festival, the spinoff is one of the most anticipated shows of the summer. Equal parts space-race drama and spy thriller, the show is a propulsive retelling of one of the most compelling alternate history stories since Phillip K. Dick's "Man In The High Castle."
One look at the trailer, and its hard not to believe that "Star City" will live up to its forebearer's sky high expectations. As it reminds us, "In the race for glory, every secret has gravity." "Star City" sports a tantalizing ensemble of Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O'Casey, and Alice Englert. "For All Mankind's" creators Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert will be making their triumphant return to direct the Soviets' space effort.
So, what would've happened if the Soviets beat Neil Armstrong to the moon? For one thing, we might be saying, "I take this step for my country, for my people, and for the Marxist-Leninist way of life." To learn the rest, you'll have to tune in on May 29.
Cape Fear: June 5, 2026
No show on this list is more thrilling than "Cape Fear." The third adaptation of John D Macdonald's hit crime novel "The Executioners," this gripping revenge tale follows Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom (Patrick Wilson) Bowden, two blissfully married attorneys who've used their high profile jobs to build the All-American home. But when notorious murderer Max Cady (Javier Bardem) is released from prison, their idyllic lives are thrown into chaos, as he wreaks havoc on the very people that caused his imprisonment. Ultimately, the Bowdens are forced to ask, how do you rid yourselves of ultimate evil? Particularly, if you deserve its rancor.
Any take on "Cape Fear" is bound to come with blood-curdling expectations. Both J. Lee Thompson's 1962 adaptation and Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake are chilling psychological horror shows that remain indelible touchstones of the thriller genre. Luckily, Scorsese and Steven Spielberg return as executive producers, assuaging some concerns. Still, any rendition of "Cape Fear" hinges on its hair-raising antagonist.
Previously played by Robert Mitchum and Robert De Niro, Cady is one of the most iconic characters in cinema. The show's casting of Bardem is an inspired choice, as the Spanish actor is no stranger to playing infamous criminals, including his Oscarwinning performance as Anton Chigurh in "No Country For Old Men." While Mitchum's Cady is a gurgling tar pit and De Niro's is all swagger and bombast, Bardem's Cady promises a more seething, slow-acting venom, like a snake rattling through the tall grass. Judging by its trailers, Apple's "Cape Fear" will be a psychological thriller of the highest order.
Lucky: June 15, 2026
Apple's new heist thriller "Lucky" is as obvious a hit as it gets. Featuring Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Benning, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Drew Starkey, the series is undoubtedly the most star-studded show debuting this summer. Adapted from the eponymous best-selling crime novel by Marissa Stapley, "Lucky" follows con-artist Lucky Armstrong (Taylor-Joy) in the aftermath of a multi-million-dollar heist gone awry. On the run from both the FBI and an infamous crime boss, the titular Lucky is in a fight for her life. Raised in a life of crime she'd rather forget, she's forced to embrace the very past she hopes to escape. As the series' trailer asks, "How could someone so small cause so much trouble?"
In adapting Stapley's novel, a Reese's Book Club pick, Apple is embarking on its fifth collaboration with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production studio. Previous collaborations include "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told," "Surface," and "The Last Thing He Told Me." Writer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper is best known within television circles as the co-creator of critically-acclaimed thrillers "Banshee" and "Warrior," both of which debuted on Cinemax.
His most recent hit is Apple TV+'s widely successful "Your Friends & Neighbors," featuring perhaps John Hamm's best role since "Mad Men." If that wasn't enough to convince you that Taylor-Joy's triumphant return to the small screen is in impeccable hands, Tropper is also an accomplished novelist in his own right, with hits like "This Is Where I Leave You" and "One Last Thing Before I Go." This time around, Tropper commands a screaming lightning bolt of a show. Lucky him.
The Savant: July . . . probably
"The Savant" makes it onto this list despite not having a confirmed release date. Starring Jessica Chastain, it's a thrilling investigation of domestic terrorism, plumbing the depths of the darkest rabbit holes plaguing American politics. The series follows Jodi, an undercover investigator known as "The Savant," as she dives into the depths of online extremism, infiltrating internet hate groups in an attempt to prevent mass destruction. But when a new conspiracy threatens to pull Jodi down along with it, the savant's entire world begins to spiral out of control. Juggling the duties of a loving mother, doting wife, and undercover snoop is a difficult task, especially when your work begins to bleed into your personal life, and Jodi's is certainly work you don't want to bring home.
"The Savant" is on this list as much for the intrigue surrounding it as those it portrays. The eight-episode thriller is based on Andrea Stanley's 2019 Cosmopolitan article titled "Is It Possible To Stop A Mass Shooting Before It Happens?," which detailed the life of a woman tasked with infiltrating extremist groups online. Originally slated for September 2025, Apple abruptly pulled the show from its schedule three days before release.
At the time, a flurry of political violence, culminating in the assassination of commentator Charlie Kirk, likely made the show too charged for Apple's appetite. In the months since, "The Savant" cast wondered if the public would ever watch their excoriation of American extremism when the violence it investigates has become a staple of the American news cycle. However, it appears Apple is finally readying "The Savant" for its debut. According to Variety's Mark Malkin, Apple is aiming for a July 2026 release date.