4 Underrated Soundbar Brands That Can Compete With Sonos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Immersive home theater sound doesn't have to mean you've outfitted your living room with a massive armada of speakers and subwoofers. Many of the best soundbars on the market are fully capable of delivering an engulfing 5.1 experience or better, and one of the go-to brands for this level of power and sonic details is Sonos. Since the release of the Sonos Playbar in 2013, the prolific audio company has revolutionized the way we watch our favorite movies and shows, and that was after it revolutionized how we listen to wireless music.

Nowadays, Sonos' soundbar lineup includes heavy hitters like the Sonos Arc Ultra for the biggest home theater footprints. There's also the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for small to medium-sized rooms, and even the Sonos Ray if you're interested in giving your guest room TV a boost in sound quality. But as you may have guessed, Sonos isn't the only celebrated soundbar maker on the market. There's plenty of competition, and many of the best options tend to dip under the radar.

We're talking audio titans like Nakamichi and JBL, along with a couple of other names in the premium AV sector. For your research purposes, we went ahead and picked out four underrated soundbar brands that can give Sonos a run for its money.