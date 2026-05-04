iOS 26.4 Finally Solved A Frustrating Apple Watch Alarm Issue

The iPhone and Apple Watch can be used to track your sleep, which can help improve your sleep and understand how sleep impacts your daily routines, including workout performance. But the sleep tracking feature has a frustrating issue that users have criticized in the past. The Sleep Schedule feature lets users set up their desired time to go to sleep and the primary wake-up alarm in the morning. However, that alarm would be muted on the iPhone if the user wears the Apple Watch at night, which can lead to missed alarms in the morning. After years of complaints and questions, Apple has finally addressed the issue in iOS 26.4, offering users a setting that forces the iPhone and the Apple Watch to play sounds and haptics in the morning, respectively.

The fix is long overdue, considering that Apple introduced the sleep tracking features, including Sleep Schedule, in 2020 with the iOS 14 and watchOS 7 releases. Since then, many people have complained about missing alarms in the morning because the iPhone would not play a sound and the Apple Watch only produced a vibration that the user didn't register.

In theory, this isn't a buggy behavior, and some may appreciate it. Silencing the iPhone at night and providing alarms via haptics on the Apple Watch may be a better experience for some. Also, these quieter alarms can reduce the chance that a partner would be woken up by them. But those people who missed at least one alarm because of this behavior will appreciate the fix in iOS 26.4.