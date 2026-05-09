How To Hide Your Router Without Losing Signal Quality

A Wi-Fi router may serve an important purpose, but that doesn't necessarily mean its look will match your interior design style. You might thus want to hide your unsightly router so it doesn't interfere with the rest of your decor. When doing so, it's important that you consider proper router placement so as not to limit the signal.

The best place to put a router may vary somewhat based on the layout of a home. Generally, though, it's advisable to find a relatively elevated central location where furniture and walls won't block the signal. Naturally, such a location could usually leave the router on display for all to see. Luckily, there are various ways to hide a Wi-Fi router that can more or less keep the device out of sight without limiting connectivity.

When trying the suggestions here, it's smart to perform Wi-Fi tests to ensure you're not slowing down your service in favor of keeping the router out of sight. You should also consider how details like the direction in which you point a Wi-Fi router's antennas can affect its performance.