How To Hide Your Router Without Losing Signal Quality
A Wi-Fi router may serve an important purpose, but that doesn't necessarily mean its look will match your interior design style. You might thus want to hide your unsightly router so it doesn't interfere with the rest of your decor. When doing so, it's important that you consider proper router placement so as not to limit the signal.
The best place to put a router may vary somewhat based on the layout of a home. Generally, though, it's advisable to find a relatively elevated central location where furniture and walls won't block the signal. Naturally, such a location could usually leave the router on display for all to see. Luckily, there are various ways to hide a Wi-Fi router that can more or less keep the device out of sight without limiting connectivity.
When trying the suggestions here, it's smart to perform Wi-Fi tests to ensure you're not slowing down your service in favor of keeping the router out of sight. You should also consider how details like the direction in which you point a Wi-Fi router's antennas can affect its performance.
Try hiding your Wi-Fi router in or near various household objects
A vital point to understand when learning how to hide a Wi-Fi router is that you may have to experiment with different options before finding what works. For example, you may try hiding a router beneath a slatted crate that blends in with the rest of the room's decorative style. Whether this is effective will depend in part on whether the material from which the crate is made blocks the signal at all. Be aware that one of the reasons major appliances can block Wi-Fi signals is that they're often made with heavy materials.
A slatted crate is an option to consider because the thin strips of material allow you to discreetly insert wires. A similar option to consider is a wicker basket. On the other hand, while a metal mesh bin can also theoretically accommodate wires and connections, tests indicate that a metal container like this is more likely to weaken a router's signal.
In some cases, hiding a Wi-Fi router behind an object may be effective, depending on the materials involved. For instance, if you install a router on a side table, you could place a picture or art print over the router to conceal it. A print, poster, or even framed photo might conceal the router while still allowing the signal to move easily throughout the space. On the /r/DesignMyRoom subreddit, users also recommend hiding routers behind plants. However, the material for the container holding a plant can influence how well this works.
Hiding a router isn't your only option
The above are just a few options to consider. Keep in mind that you can also think outside the box if you're struggling to find the ideal spot for your router. You might instead connect your devices to the internet directly via Ethernet cables. With a powerline adapter, you can turn virtually any power outlet in your home into a potential Ethernet connection spot.
If you'd prefer to stick with a Wi-Fi connection, try the other suggestions here, while also considering how the unique features of your home might offer options. Maybe you've already determined the best spot to place your router happens to be near a set of windows. This might be a reasonable spot for a router if your home isn't so large that a central location is necessary. In this scenario, you could place the router behind window curtains to keep it relatively out of sight.
You may have to test a few options before determining the best way to hide your router. Again, performing Wi-Fi speed tests will help you know whether your chosen method will affect your router's performance. Luckily, many of the ways to keep an ugly router unseen involve using basic household items (like storage crates and bins) you may already have on hand. In other words, you don't need to spend money on specialized furnishings designed for this purpose. Just test these ideas with items you already have to stop an unattractive router from cramping your home's style.