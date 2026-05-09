This Hidden Router Setting Might Help Your Older Devices, But There's A Catch

If you've heard of IPv6, it's likely in the context that it's the future of the internet. It's the latest Internet Protocol, the system by which connected devices on the internet identify themselves and find one another. Replacing the long-standing IPv4, the new protocol offers a number of advantages, including a massive increase in the potential number of simultaneously connected devices (79 octillion times more IP addresses than IPv4). IPv6 also opens up easier access to new security features and routes internet traffic more efficiently than IPv4.

However, IPv6 adoption has been slow, and many older devices aren't compatible with it, leading to issues ranging from poor or slow performance to a total failure to update or function. Disabling IPv6 may resolve some of these issues, but may introduce new problems, like decreased compatibility and performance in Google or Comcast services, and bugs when using IPv6-only networks (such as T-Mobile's).

The aforementioned slow adoption of IPv6 has other consequences, as well. Even some of the best VPN services don't fully support IPv6, in which case some of your data may leak through the secure tunnel they create to connect to the internet. Also, because IPv6 can create a unique identifier for every device, it can create more vectors to attack your system.