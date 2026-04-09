11 Major VPN Services, Ranked

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At this point, you must've heard your favorite YouTuber or podcast host talk about the benefits of a Virtual Private Network and how it can help you safeguard your security, mask your IP address, and give you an additional layer of privacy in an age when everyone's data is being farmed for a variety of purposes, both nefarious and otherwise. Sure, this aggressive marketing campaign can be a bit grating for some, but there's no denying the sheer number of benefits you can enjoy with a good VPN service. Free VPNs can be a roll of the dice, but premium VPNs can be more than worth the subscription.

You may be surprised by the sheer number of trustworthy VPNs on the market, and choosing just one of these VPN services can be a huge job. Thankfully, numerous experts have tested these VPNs thoroughly to evaluate which ones are worth using, assigning each a score that reflects its effectiveness. If you're interested in checking out a VPN but don't want to commit to a subscription you'll regret later, these VPN services should be a good starting point for your research and help you decide which one is best suited for your needs.