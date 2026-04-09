11 Major VPN Services, Ranked
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At this point, you must've heard your favorite YouTuber or podcast host talk about the benefits of a Virtual Private Network and how it can help you safeguard your security, mask your IP address, and give you an additional layer of privacy in an age when everyone's data is being farmed for a variety of purposes, both nefarious and otherwise. Sure, this aggressive marketing campaign can be a bit grating for some, but there's no denying the sheer number of benefits you can enjoy with a good VPN service. Free VPNs can be a roll of the dice, but premium VPNs can be more than worth the subscription.
You may be surprised by the sheer number of trustworthy VPNs on the market, and choosing just one of these VPN services can be a huge job. Thankfully, numerous experts have tested these VPNs thoroughly to evaluate which ones are worth using, assigning each a score that reflects its effectiveness. If you're interested in checking out a VPN but don't want to commit to a subscription you'll regret later, these VPN services should be a good starting point for your research and help you decide which one is best suited for your needs.
11. Hide.me VPN
With major players like NordVPN dominating the industry, hidden gems like Hide.me VPN can easily get lost in the shuffle. It's a shame, since this feature-rich VPN service has a lot going for it. The unlimited-data free plan has been highlighted by many outlets as one of the most powerful free VPN plans available. You can choose from eight countries, and you won't have to worry about divulging any personal information or dealing with frustrating data caps. It's a generous plan that lets you test this service before deciding whether a paid plan is worth it, though keep in mind that the free plan doesn't offer the highest internet speeds, limits you to a single device, and isn't great for torrenting media.
Meanwhile, a paid version lets you run up to 10 simultaneous connections and access over 2,100 server channels across more than 80 server countries to prevent overcrowding. All the while, this VPN service lets you enjoy speeds of up to 10 GB per second. Native support for the latest IPv6 technology reduces worry about data leaks, and it helps that the StealthGuard feature, which is basically Hide.me VPN's version of split tunneling, gives you greater control over which apps will use this VPN. In fact, this customizability extends to the entirety of this VPN's services. The security protocols it supports are extensive, including IKEv2, OpenVPN, SoftEtherVPN, WireGuard, and SSTP, and they are all customizable to your needs. However, this does make the VPN less beginner-friendly than its competitors.
10. CyberGhost
The first thing you'll notice about Cyberghost is the sheer number of servers you can connect to. To paint a picture, there are more than 11,500 servers across over 100 countries, which means that you can access a wealth of content on streaming services all over the globe without having to deal with blocked servers. However, this massive server count comes at a major trade-off — Cyberghost's speeds can be inconsistent, especially for far-off servers where the latency is all over the place. Sometimes, download speeds are as low as 50% of the base download speed, though upload speeds fare better.
The trial period may also be a source of concern, depending on your device. Android users enjoy a three-day trial period, while iOS users receive a more generous one-week trial. Windows and macOS users may be incensed to discover that their trial period lasts for a meager day. Thankfully, Cyberghost balances this with a 45-day money-back guarantee for plans that are six months or longer, so you don't have to worry about being stuck with a subscription that is lacking. It helps that this plan costs just $6.99 per month (six-month minimum), which is pretty cheap. On top of all this, the 24/7 support helps address issues you may face while using this VPN service.
9. IPVanish
IPVanish is a bit on the pricier side, especially when you try to renew this service to see that prices are above average for existing customers. However, people who grab a relatively affordable two-year deal starting at $2.19 per month, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, will enjoy a robust service that lets you enjoy unblocked content across a whole host of streaming services. This is achieved courtesy of 150 server locations across 122 countries, although a server count of just over 3,200 may be a bit lacking compared to some competitors.
All these servers are U.S.-owned, which means that you can get great speeds with the right server connection. However, this also means they must comply with the jurisdiction and rules regarding the handing over of log data to the government, something that has happened in the past. That being said, it seems unlikely that the U.S. is going to ban VPNs outright, but it's worth keeping in mind.
Privacy can be a bit of a concern, but IPVanish excels in other departments. The kill switch helps safeguard your IP address in the event of a disconnection. It also supports an unlimited number of connections, making it perfect for larger households that use a ton of devices. If you want to use this VPN in a clever way, then the split tunneling feature is much welcome as well. All in all, IPVanish is a great VPN service to opt for, which is why the reviews for it have been pretty solid.
8. Windscribe
Any VPN with a good free plan is worth highlighting, especially since you'll get a decent idea of how this service works without having to commit to a subscription. Windscribe is pretty great in this department, although you'll have to make your peace with a 10GB data limit. It helps that there are no Windscribe app restrictions, you can access servers in 10 countries, and this VPN supports an unlimited number of connections! You don't even need to provide your email if you don't want to, though you will be limited to just 2GB of data in that case. It's up to you if your email is worth the additional data.
Payment options are also quite flexible for Windscribe, and you can go so far as to build a plan of your own if the monthly or yearly packages aren't suitable . Streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer are unblocked with this VPN, letting you access a whole host of content with ease. With server locations spanning a total of 69 countries, rest assured that you can access a massive streaming content library with ease. One thing to note is that you'll need to interact with an AI chatbot for support, which can be grating for some.
7. TunnelBear
As alluring as some VPN services may be, there's no denying they can be a bit complicated for new users. The sheer number of features across VPN services, coupled with a daunting level of customization, can be too much, which is why TunnelBear is perfect for beginners. The yearly plan will cost you $3.33 per month. The feature suite is also pretty decent, boasting more than 3,000 servers across 45 countries and allowing you to connect an unlimited number of devices to this VPN service. This is more than enough to keep many VPN users satisfied.
The TunnelBear app is also pleasing to look at and boasts features like VigilantBear and SplitBear to make things easier for you. The former is an elaborate name for a killswitch. Splitbear is TunnelBear's moniker for split tunneling, which allows you to configure which apps should use the VPN service and which ones should connect normally. While there's no money-back guarantee, TunnelBear's free service is pretty decent and allocates 2GB worth of data every month, letting you test this VPN before opting for a long-term commitment.
6. Private Internet Access
With unlimited device connections, 152 server locations in 91 countries, and a reported server count of more than 10,000 that support peer-to-peer connections, Private Internet Access is a VPN service perfect for advanced users. Private Internet Access has apps that may be complicated for beginners to grasp quickly. Meanwhile, people well-versed in VPNs will love configuring the expansive split-tunneling feature exactly how they see fit, while using multi-hop to re-route your connection via two servers rather than one. Keep in mind that split tunneling can only be enabled on Windows and Mac devices, while Android users won't be able to use the killswitch feature in-app.
Private Internet Access may not offer record-breaking internet speeds, but it adds an extra layer of security thanks to its transparent no-logs policy. If you opt for a two-year plan, you can secure VPN services from Private Internet Access starting at just $2.03 per month, and you'll also get four months free. It locks you in for longer, but the monthly subscription costs $11.99.
5. Surfshark
If you're even remotely familiar with VPN services, then Surfshark is a name you've likely heard. It's one of the most popular VPNs around, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, a no-logs policy, brilliant 24/7 customer support, and a litany of industry-leading features, making it one of the best consumer-friendly VPN services on the market. A monthly plan can be a bit expensive, with prices starting at $15.45 per month, but you can opt for the two-year plan instead for just $1.88 per month. Not only do you get three months free with this package, but the aforementioned money-back guarantee means that you don't have to commit to this subscription from the get-go.
What you get is a list of features so expansive that it'll make your head spin. Split tunneling, dynamic multi-hop, numerous unblocked streaming services, a rotating IP to change your IP address every 10 minutes, and a secure post-quantum WireGuard encryption connection protocol help this VPN service accomplish precisely what people want. If you opt for the Surfshark One plan, you can enjoy Incogni's data removal and an Avira-backed antivirus.
4. NordVPN
NordVPN is a familiar name that makes the rounds on YouTube. It boasts speeds of 900 MB/s across more than 8,000 servers in 135 countries. It supports up to 10 simultaneous connections and is loaded with a suite of features that promote swift performance, safeguarded connections, and browsing anonymity. Threat Protection Pro protects you from malicious online activity. An optional dedicated IP address means you don't have to deal with annoying CAPTCHA and security checks all the time. A dark web monitor alerts you if it detects an information breach. Meshnet lets you connect all your devices directly, and the newly-added Call Protection feature is perfect if you hate scam calls.
It helps that NordVPN provides a bunch of written guides, although beginners may still be flummoxed by some of its complex features. Its apps are easy to navigate, and the excellent live chat support will address all of your queries. As one would expect from a VPN service that prioritizes the user's privacy, NordVPN is very transparent about its no-logs policy. Forgetful users can rely on NordPass to store their personal information discreetly, and NordVPN also provides cyber insurance in the event that you face a financial loss as a result of your online activities. One thing to keep in mind is that renewal prices can be eyebrow-raising, so keep an eye on your renewal date if you're nearing the end of your current subscription period.
3. ExpressVPN
Another service that needs no introduction for VPN faithfuls, ExpressVPN is a dominant player in the industry. Despite having a lower server count of around 3,000 compared to its competitors, the distribution of its servers is elite, spanning 188 locations across 108 countries. The Lightway Turbo protocol enables dizzying speeds, making it perfect for streaming on unblocked services and gaming on a secure network without lag. Privacy and security are also foremost priorities of ExpressVPN, with a no-logs policy, extensive auditing, and even a crowdsourced bug bounty program.
ExpressVPN's parent company, Kape Technologies, was an adware developer known as Crossrider. It acquired ExpressVPN for $936 million in 2021. ExpressVPN supports users connecting up to 14 devices simultaneously and features a secure kill switch, split tunneling, and auto-connect — the latter being perfect if you forget to turn on your VPN when connecting to the internet. However, keep in mind that iOS users are somewhat short-handed with a lack of split tunneling and auto-connect features, while the patented multi-hop functionality present in most modern VPN services is absent here. However, ExpressVPN addressed the issue of high prices, reducing costs to the point where a two-year subscription — with an additional four months for free — will start at $3.49 per month.
2. Mullvad
If you haven't heard of Mullvad before, then you're missing out on what is one of the best VPN services on the market. Unlike other VPNs, Mullvad charges a flat rate of €5 per month (around $6) without any strings attached. Sure, there are some limitations with this VPN — namely, a server reach of a mere 38 countries and a maximum of five simultaneous connections. However, Mullvad's perks outweigh these perceived limitations, with an extraordinary focus on data privacy. You don't even need to provide your email or any personal details to open an account! On top of this, instead of using PayPal or your credit card, you can choose to pay in cold, hard cash to maintain anonymity on all fronts.
While Netflix runs pretty easily with this VPN service, you may find it challenging to unblock other streaming platforms. The app is well-designed and easy for beginners to navigate without feeling lost. It also boasts a number of features that people expect from a state-of-the-art VPN service. Split tunneling, multi-hop functionality, a quantum-resistant WireGuard encryption, IPv6 support, and a reliable kill switch all make Mullvad a top VPN of choice for people who prioritize privacy above everything else.
1. Proton VPN
If you're seeking out the best possible major VPN service in 2026, look no further than Proton VPN. A litany of glowing reviews has helped it secure the top spot in this department, and the eye-popping server count alone will make the superiority of this VPN clear as day. Proton VPN has more than 16,000 servers, stretched across 166 locations in 127 countries. This includes Africa, a region generally underserved by major VPN protocols. It lets you connect 10 devices simultaneously and supports an exhaustive suite of five VPN protocols — WireGuard, OpenVPN, Stealth, and IKEv2. A new Proton VPN security feature called Emergency Access lets family and close friends access your account if you're incapacitated.
Privacy is another area that Proton VPN prioritizes, being transparent about its no-log policy that is independently audited. A two-year Proton VPN subscription starts at just $2.99, which is a downright bargain and also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Proton VPN also has a stellar free plan that lets you connect a single device to a server in one of 10 countries, selected at random. This free plan is devoid of ads or time limits while giving you access to unlimited data. It's a free and reliable VPN service perfect for Android phones, iOS devices, macOS, Windows computers, Linux, and browsers like Chrome and Firefox.
Methodology
High review scores from five or more reputed publications for these VPN services have been taken into account. These outlets include PCWorld, Tom's Guide (and Tom's Hardware, in some instances), Expert Reviews, Tech Advisor, Mashable, WIRED, CNET, Engadget, PCMag, TechRadar, Trusted Reviews, IGN, T3, ITPro, Digital Trends, Android Central, and TechRepublic. An average of all these scores is calculated to decide the ranking.