Australia's Floating Solar Array Is Doing A Lot More Than Generating Electricity

Australia's water supplies are evaporating. According to researchers at Deakin University, the country's water infrastructure loses nearly 370 billion gallons every year due to evaporation, about three times the water in Sydney Harbor. But the land down under has crafted a novel solution to persevering its water supplies, one that has an added bonus of inching the country closer to its zero-emissions goals: floating solar power cells.

Known as floating photovoltaics (FPVs), or floatovoltaics, these massive floating installations of solar panels are cropping up across Australia's dams and water reservoirs. By covering the surface of water reserves, solar panels drastically reduce the rate of evaporation. Critically, it does so without triggering algal blooms that ruin water quality, a common problem with traditional covers that block out too much sunlight. Instead, the installations actually keep water supplies clean while adding renewable energy to the country's power grids.

Of course, solar panels are not a catch all to Australia's energy or water concerns, however, their proliferation across the country exemplifies how municipalities and industrial partners can address climate issues when provided sufficient funding and will power. Furthermore, the solar projects underscore the interconnectedness of global climate concerns and the auxiliary benefits of their solutions. And although floating solar panels may not grab as many headlines as the solar moon-ring project proposed by Japanese firm Shimizu, they may prove an essential piece of the green energy puzzle.