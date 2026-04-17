This Sci-Fi Moon Ring Concept Could Send Infinite Clean Energy To Earth

There's literally nowhere on planet Earth where solar energy is abundantly available 24 hours a day, 12 months a year. Even major solar undertakings like California's Project Nexus are hampered by weather conditions and, of course, the inevitability of night. That's a reality which has long frustrated proponents of solar power as an alternative for fossil fuels. But Japanese company Shimizu is promoting a unique concept for providing 24-hour-a-day, high-quality solar power for the whole planet.

The plan, according to the Shimizu's website, is to built a ring of solar cells encircling the moon's equator. The ring would be about 11,000 kilometers long and would range from a few kilometers to 400 kilometers wide. The idea of projecting solar energy from the moon is called, appropriately, the Luna Ring.

Working in continuous sunlight, Shimizu's solar cells would potentially produce 13,000 terawatts. For comparison, the world currently uses 18–20 terawatts of continuous power. That means the lunar ring could radically reduce the need to produce power with fossil and nuclear fuels.