What Is The 60-60 Rule For Using Headphones?

Headphones are very popular with smartphone users, with many people seen wearing over-the-ear models or wireless earbuds like AirPods in public places. But while many models offer great sound experiences for listening to music and making phone calls, it's important to understand the safety concerns related to using headphones for longer periods.

It's not just about ear health, but also the risk of hearing loss. That's where the 60-60 rule can be useful, as it can help headphone users protect the health of their ears and their hearing. The rule is easy to remember and refers to two elements: sound volume and exposure duration. The 60-60 rule means you should listen to music at 60% of the headphone's maximum volume for up to 60 minutes before taking a break. Adhering to the 60-60 rule would help a user stay within safe listening parameters, and allow the ear to take breaks from sound exposure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that prolonged exposure to loud sounds can lead to a type of hearing loss known as noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). That's because the sensory cells inside the ear that transmit sound to the brain can be affected by loud sounds. The California Hearing Center further explains that the cells responsible for hearing will not regenerate after being damaged, making NIHL irreversible. They note that the three parameters that can lead to hearing loss are high volume, extended exposure, and cumulative exposure. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders further explains that the damage can happen immediately when the sound is very loud. It can also occur over longer periods of exposure to high volume sound. This form of NIHL can go unnoticed initially, but some may eventually experience symptoms.