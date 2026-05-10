What Is The 60-60 Rule For Using Headphones?
Headphones are very popular with smartphone users, with many people seen wearing over-the-ear models or wireless earbuds like AirPods in public places. But while many models offer great sound experiences for listening to music and making phone calls, it's important to understand the safety concerns related to using headphones for longer periods.
It's not just about ear health, but also the risk of hearing loss. That's where the 60-60 rule can be useful, as it can help headphone users protect the health of their ears and their hearing. The rule is easy to remember and refers to two elements: sound volume and exposure duration. The 60-60 rule means you should listen to music at 60% of the headphone's maximum volume for up to 60 minutes before taking a break. Adhering to the 60-60 rule would help a user stay within safe listening parameters, and allow the ear to take breaks from sound exposure.
The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that prolonged exposure to loud sounds can lead to a type of hearing loss known as noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). That's because the sensory cells inside the ear that transmit sound to the brain can be affected by loud sounds. The California Hearing Center further explains that the cells responsible for hearing will not regenerate after being damaged, making NIHL irreversible. They note that the three parameters that can lead to hearing loss are high volume, extended exposure, and cumulative exposure. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders further explains that the damage can happen immediately when the sound is very loud. It can also occur over longer periods of exposure to high volume sound. This form of NIHL can go unnoticed initially, but some may eventually experience symptoms.
Why is 60% volume safe?
The WHO also recommends keeping volume at 60% of maximum, noting that users should aim to keep the sound below 80 dB. The organization offers examples of different volumes to help users understand what 80 dB may sound like. The sound of normal breathing is measured at about 10 dB, while soft whispering goes up to 30 dB. Normal conversation produces sounds that are about 60 dB, while a doorbell will reach 80 dB. Heavy traffic is louder, at 85 dB, while shouted conversation reaches 90 dB. A plane taking off is significantly louder, at 140 dB.
The WHO offers guidance on time limits depending on volume level, saying it's safe to listen to sounds at up to 60 dB without any limits. If the volume goes up to 80 dB, the WHO lists a cumulative limit of 40 hours for seven days. An increase to 85 dB reduces the limit to 12 hours and 30 minutes for the same period. Going to 100 dB (hair dryer) reduces that limit to 20 minutes for the same one-week period. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has a recommended sound exposure limit of 85 A-weighted decibels (dBA) over an eight-hour workday.
The California Hearing Center notes that the 60% volume in the 60-60 rule isn't arbitrary. It's based on the volume levels available from consumer devices, which can reach 100-110 dB if set at maximum. Therefore, lowering the headphone volume to 60% would reduce the volume level to 75-85 dB. Put differently, lowering the headphone volume under 60% would be more beneficial to the wearer. For example, using noise-cancelling headphones, like the AirPods Pro, can block external sounds and improve the listening experience at lower volumes.
Practical tips for following the 60-60 rule
Your iPhone or Android device may not show a volume percentage or decibel reading. The California Hearing Center advises users to count volume steps if they appear onscreen and stop at around 60%. Another method of reducing volume to safe levels is to see if you can hold a conversation with someone near you. The volume is too high if you need to take off the headphones to hear the other person. The same source also notes that iPhone and Android devices offer hearing safety features. The iPhone lets you enable a feature called Reduce Loud Audio in the Settings app, under Sounds & Haptics > Headphone Safety. Android has a Media volume limit in the Sound and vibration menu of the Settings app.
The iPhone's Health app also shows sound exposure for headphones and the environment in the Hearing section. The Health app can issue notifications if the environmental sound is too loud, so you can take action. The iPhone's Shortcuts app can help you automatically reduce the volume to a desired level when you connect headphones. That's one way to help you keep the volume under the 60% recommendation.
To follow the 60-minute rule, you can set on-device timers to ensure you take breaks between listening sessions. Separately, the 60-60 rule can be used to limit exposure to other loud sounds, not just headphones. Finally, headphone users who experience hearing issues, such as tinnitus (ringing in the ear), muffled sounds, or pressure in the ears should consider seeing a healthcare professional.