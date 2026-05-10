Not Google, Not Samsung: Survey Says This Phone Brand Leads In Customer Loyalty

When you look at brand loyalty in the smartphone market, it's hard not to be impressed by just how loyal Apple fans are to the iPhone. The company has maintained one of the most loyal followings over the years, and it continues to build its ecosystem of devices that work together, making owning an iPhone even more useful if you already have a Mac or iPad. And while some people might argue that Apple's iPhone has stagnated, the company's fans remain dedicated, with a recent survey of 5,000 smartphone users revealing that they are 3.6% less likely to switch phone brands than Android users.

The survey, carried out by SellCell.com, compares data from users in 2026 to previous surveys the company ran back in 2019 and 2021. According to survey data, iPhone user loyalty has risen over the past several years, from 91.9% in 2021 to over 96% in 2026. That might sound like a small margin, but compared to Android 86.4% loyalty rating, it's a pretty stark difference.

Of course, there are a number of reasons users are sticking with their iPhones. Chief among them is the overall value that devices like the iPhone 17 offer, especially if you're already pretty embedded in the Apple ecosystem.