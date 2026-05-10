Not Google, Not Samsung: Survey Says This Phone Brand Leads In Customer Loyalty
When you look at brand loyalty in the smartphone market, it's hard not to be impressed by just how loyal Apple fans are to the iPhone. The company has maintained one of the most loyal followings over the years, and it continues to build its ecosystem of devices that work together, making owning an iPhone even more useful if you already have a Mac or iPad. And while some people might argue that Apple's iPhone has stagnated, the company's fans remain dedicated, with a recent survey of 5,000 smartphone users revealing that they are 3.6% less likely to switch phone brands than Android users.
The survey, carried out by SellCell.com, compares data from users in 2026 to previous surveys the company ran back in 2019 and 2021. According to survey data, iPhone user loyalty has risen over the past several years, from 91.9% in 2021 to over 96% in 2026. That might sound like a small margin, but compared to Android 86.4% loyalty rating, it's a pretty stark difference.
Of course, there are a number of reasons users are sticking with their iPhones. Chief among them is the overall value that devices like the iPhone 17 offer, especially if you're already pretty embedded in the Apple ecosystem.
Why more users are sticking with iPhone
Beyond the overall value iPhones tend to offer, most survey respondents say they're sticking with Apple because they prefer it, with 60.8% of Apple users stating so. Another 17.4% say they're too invested in the Apple ecosystem to leave, which makes sense given how many devices Apple offers at this point and how well they work together. That's something Apple continues to improve upon with its Continuity features across both iPhone and Mac. Another 8.7% of users say they've never had an issue with their iPhone, making them unlikely to switch.
Finally, another 10% of users say that they stay because their Apple phone is just easy to use, while the remaining 3.1% say they stick around because they trust Apple's approach to privacy and security as a whole. That's not unexpected, especially since Apple continues to pursue positive changes, like the company's recent fix of an iPhone flaw that let the FBI read deleted notifications.
This is why some might switch to Android
While many users are happy to remain loyal to Apple and the iPhone, some noted they would switch brands with their next upgrade. However, among the 3.6% of users who say they might switch, more than 25% say they would do so because another brand offers better value, with 24.7% saying the iPhone has become too expensive. Smartphone prices are expected to rise as well, so that last reason could definitely become more prevalent in the coming years.
Of course, it's important to note that of these percentages, less than 15% say they would switch because they prefer Android, while 12.4% say they just want a change. As such, it doesn't appear that Android has much to offer to pull Apple users away, as the biggest reasons for switching mostly come down to price and overall phone value. With more Android models out there, thanks to the various brands that create Android phones, those seeking to save money on their next smartphone could find a few good, cheap smartphone options to invest in instead.
Overall, Apple's loyalty remains at the top of its game, though these results are far from a complete breakdown of the Apple community.