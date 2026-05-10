Can You Use HDMI To Daisy Chain Monitors?

Daisy-chaining monitors together is pretty easy once you have the right equipment, and a great solution if you don't have enough ports or a long enough cable. Unfortunately, if you want to do this with your standard HDMI cable, you're a little out of luck. Without the necessary onboard protocols, HDMI lacks the additional features of its counterpart, DisplayPort. There's no real route to daisy-chaining monitors via HDMI, so you'll have to opt for alternatives.

Daisy-chaining monitors via DisplayPort isn't widely available on most modern monitors, with few brands still equipping them with the necessary ports. USB-C and Thunderbolt have taken this role instead, with brands like ViewSonic opting for the multifaceted cable over DisplayPort.

HDMI might be the easiest cable to connect a PC to a monitor, but it lacks key features that other cables offer. Namely, HDMI doesn't support Multi-Stream Transport (MST), which is exclusive to cables that support the DisplayPort 1.2 standard or higher, including USB-C and Thunderbolt. Since 2014, USB-C has supported DisplayPort, and with it, MST. However, some modern computers, like Apple Silicon devices, don't support MST. If that's the case, it's best to use Thunderbolt 4 or USB4-equipped docks to connect multiple monitors.