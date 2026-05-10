Using Your Laptop On A Soft Surface Can Slowly Kill It - Here's Why

As the name seems to suggest, a laptop is designed for your lap. That's even how it's described in the dictionary. It's a more convenient and portable computer you can take with you for work, school, or play. All that portability means you may use it in some more comfortable locations such as your bed or the couch. While it's easy to move from room to room or to a coffee shop where you may put it in your lap, working on a laptop on a soft surface may harm it more than you'd expect.

Placing a laptop on a couch cushion or on the bed can obscure its fan and block airflow. Doing so may cause the laptop to overheat as the fans are forced into overdrive in an attempt to cool it down. That strain can, over time, damage parts such as the battery, leading the laptop to run less efficiently. A big tell that a laptop could be too hot is if the fan sounds much louder.

There are ways to make sure the laptop is properly vented and cooled even if you use it on a soft surface. There are a few things around the house you can use to help, but one of the most effective ways is to get a cooling device. You can also prevent overheating laptops with this cooling pad.