What Does The Red Light Mean On Your Oura Ring?

While you're asleep, the Oura Ring sends pulses of red and infrared light into your finger by way of it's LEDs. Highly oxygenated blood reflects more red light than infrared light; inversely, low blood oxygenation levels mean more infrared light is reflected. The ring measures this and reports the data in the Oura app. You can find it on the Sleep screen, though you'll want to ensure that your Oura Ring's sleep tracking is working correctly first.

You can see your Average Blood Oxygen score, which is the percentage of oxygen in your blood over three hours of sleeping, as well as a graph of your Breathing Regularity. This will give you a sense of any irregularities in blood oxygen levels over time, and is not the same as respiratory rate, which is based on breaths per minute.

Normally, you won't see those red LEDs light up during the day, but you may catch a glimpse of them anytime the ring detects sleeping. If you're relaxing and your heart rate, BPM, and movement hit low levels, the Oura ring may think you've fallen asleep and begin reading your SpO2.