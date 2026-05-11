Duracell Vs. Energizer Batteries: Which Last Longer?
An increasing number of electronic devices rely on built-in rechargeable batteries, but we haven't outgrown our need for single-use batteries. In the arena of alkalines, the two heavyweight contenders are Duracell and Energizer, but in a contest of lifespans, who reigns supreme? This question ultimately led to Duracell filing a lawsuit against Energizer, accusing its competitor of deceptive advertising. If you're looking for a data-backed answer, it's Energizer, but only with the brand's lithium Ultimate line.
If we go by pure capacity, which is measured in milliampere-hours, Energizer wins by a mile, but only its top-of-the-line Energizer Ultimate brand. In comparison, the more affordable Energizer Max is almost neck-and-neck with Duracell, with Energizer holding a marginal advantage. If you were to compare the two, Energizer Max would probably only provide a minute or two of extra energy. Standard Energizer batteries, meanwhile, don't hold a candle to Duracell, or most other batteries.
It's vital to note that environmental conditions can impact battery runtime. Wintery weather slows the chemical reactions inside alkaline batteries producing electrical current, similar to how cold weather makes the ions in phone batteries slow down, which drops either their performance, runtime, or both. During the winter, Energizer batteries — again, specifically Energizer Ultimate — last the longest because their lithium chemistry is less vulnerable to low temperatures.
Duracell is the sprinter, Energizer is the marathon runner
While overall life is a solid metric for many batteries, it isn't the only one. What good is a battery that can last a long time if it can't provide enough power to your device?
A battery's lifespan isn't half as important as its stability. Voltage and resistance are essential to stability since they affect gadget performance and efficiency. While voltage is roughly equal across the board for Energizer, Energizer Max, and Duracell batteries, Duracells have the lowest resistance. Meanwhile, Energizer Ultimate has the highest voltage and resistance. In layman's terms, Duracells generally provide more power stability in devices drawing a ton of power, whereas Energizers are usually best suited for gadgets that slowly chip away at capacity.
Price is also a factor. While Energizer Ultimate blows the competition out of the water regarding overall performance, you'll spend more money on a pack of eight than you do on a pack of 20 Duracells or 24 Energizer Maxes. Additionally, despite getting more out of a single Energizer Ultimate than a Duracell or Energizer Max, a pack of Energizer Ultimates won't last nearly as long as the others. At the end of the day, you can't go wrong with either standard Energizer Max or Duracell, as they perform nearly the same.