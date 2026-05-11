Duracell Vs. Energizer Batteries: Which Last Longer?

An increasing number of electronic devices rely on built-in rechargeable batteries, but we haven't outgrown our need for single-use batteries. In the arena of alkalines, the two heavyweight contenders are Duracell and Energizer, but in a contest of lifespans, who reigns supreme? This question ultimately led to Duracell filing a lawsuit against Energizer, accusing its competitor of deceptive advertising. If you're looking for a data-backed answer, it's Energizer, but only with the brand's lithium Ultimate line.

If we go by pure capacity, which is measured in milliampere-hours, Energizer wins by a mile, but only its top-of-the-line Energizer Ultimate brand. In comparison, the more affordable Energizer Max is almost neck-and-neck with Duracell, with Energizer holding a marginal advantage. If you were to compare the two, Energizer Max would probably only provide a minute or two of extra energy. Standard Energizer batteries, meanwhile, don't hold a candle to Duracell, or most other batteries.

It's vital to note that environmental conditions can impact battery runtime. Wintery weather slows the chemical reactions inside alkaline batteries producing electrical current, similar to how cold weather makes the ions in phone batteries slow down, which drops either their performance, runtime, or both. During the winter, Energizer batteries — again, specifically Energizer Ultimate — last the longest because their lithium chemistry is less vulnerable to low temperatures.